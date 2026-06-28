Bats' Postgame Concert, Fireworks Show Postponed Saturday

Published on June 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Due to inclement weather in the Louisville area, the Bronson Arroyo Band postgame concert and Independence Day fireworks show scheduled for today, Saturday, June 27, have been postponed to a later date.

The Louisville Bats and St. Paul Saints are still scheduled to play a doubleheader today at 3:05 p.m. Louisville Slugger Field gates will open at 2:30 p.m. Both games will be seven-inning contests. The start of the second game will occur about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

As part of Backyard Baseball Night, the Pablo Sanchez Meet & Greet will still continue as scheduled in the West Hall of Fame. The Bats and Saints will be wearing their Backyard Baseball themed jerseys for the first game of the doubleheader in a matchup between the Louisville Melonheads and the St. Paul Fishes.

Fans with questions about tickets can contact the Louisville Bats front office at (502) 212-2287 for more information. Further updates will be posted on Louisville Bats social media accounts regarding the status of today's doubleheader and the rescheduling of the concert and fireworks.

The Bats and Saints continue their series with Saturday's doubleheader at 3:05 p.m. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for Sports Talk 790 AM.







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