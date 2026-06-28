Kent, Lipscomb Lead Red Wings to Low-Scoring Win

Published on June 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Looking to take the series lead following a one-hour and 43-minute rain delay, the Rochester Red Wings (3-2, 48-30) held the Charlotte Knights (2-3, 44-36) to just one run on five hits in a 3-1 victory. LHP Jackson Kent led the way on the mound, keeping the Knights at bay over 5.2 strong innings. Leading the offense, 2B Trey Lipscomb homered for the 14th time this season and added a double, driving in two of the Red Wings' three runs.

Download the Red Wings Rewards app today, use code InCompleteKentrol for 25 extra points, and start winning exciting prizes! App Store | Google Play

In the bottom of the first inning, Charlotte's offense started hot as CF Dru Baker crushed a double into the right-field corner. Baker advanced to third on a groundout and later scored on a single by DH Michael Turner to give the Knights an early 1-0 lead.

After back-to-back strikeouts opened the top of the second inning for Rochester, C Riley Adams smashed a double to right field, his first of the season. Adams later scored on a double by Trey Lipscomb as the Wings tied the game at 1-1.

For his second consecutive plate appearance, SS Seaver King drew a walk in the top of the third inning and later advanced to second on a wild pitch. DH Brady House then singled to left field to score King and give the Wings a 2-1 lead.

With two outs in the top of the fourth inning, Trey Lipscomb smashed his 14th home run of the season to extend the Wings' lead to 3-1.

With their final chance to rally in the bottom of the ninth inning, RF Korey Lee and 3B Mario Camilletti each drew a walk. Lee advanced to third after tagging up on 1B Caden Connor's flyout to center field, but another flyout ended the game.

LHP Jackson Kent got the start for Rochester and pitched 5.2 innings, allowing four hits, two walks, and one run while recording six strikeouts. RHP Paxton Schultz relieved Kent and pitched 1.1 innings, recording one strikeout. RHP Luke Young relieved Schultz and pitched 1.0 inning, allowing one hit and two walks while recording two strikeouts. RHP Cole Henry relieved Young and pitched 1.0 inning, recording three flyouts to earn his second save of the season.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game today is LHP Jackson Kent. The Red Wings' southpaw tossed 5.2 innings, allowing only one run on four hits and striking out six. Across seven starts on the road between Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg this season, Kent is 3-1 with a 1.11 ERA (4 ER/32.1 IP), 40 strikeouts against just nine walks, a 0.84 WHIP, and .161 BAA.

Rochester will play the final game of the series against the Knights on Sunday at 5:05 p.m., as they look to win their seventh series in their last eight. RHP Luis Perales will start for the Red Wings.

John Fedkew







International League Stories from June 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.