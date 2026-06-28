Late Surge Lifts to Jacksonville Win over Memphis

Published on June 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Johnny Olmstead's two-run homer and Ethan O'Donnell's go-ahead double lifted the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 4-3 win over the Memphis Redbirds Saturday night at VyStar ballpark in front of 6,179 fans.

Jacksonville (46-33, 4-1) narrowed the deficit 3-2 in the sixth. Garret Forrester led off with a walk and scored on a two-run blast from Olmstead (6) off Memphis (48-32, 1-4) hurler Quinn Mathews.

The Jumbo Shrimp took the lead in the seventh. Matthew Etzel walked and Jacob Berry singled. A bunt coupled with an error allowed Jared Serna to reach and load the bases. In the ensuing at-bat, O'Donnell smacked a two-run double giving Jacksonville the lead.

The Redbirds opened the scoring in the second. Three walks to Nolan Gorman, Yohel Pozo, and Ramon Mendoza loaded the bases and Noah Mendlinger singled, plating two Memphis runs.

The Redbirds padded their lead in the fifth. Mendlinger, Victor Scott II, and Thomas Saggese walked. With bases loaded, César Prieto hit a sac-fly plating Memphis's third run.

Jacksonville and Memphis conclude their series with Sunday's 2:05 p.m. contest. Memphis will counter with LHP Bruce Zimmermann (5-3, 4.09 ERA). Coverage begins at 1:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.

Gates open Sunday at 1 p.m. for Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday. There will be a pregame catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates open, plus each Sunday kids can feel like the pros by rounding the bases after the game, presented by Goodwill Industries of North Florida. Join the Jumbo Shrimp for their salute to the Negro Leagues as they take the field as the Jacksonville Red Caps. The Red Caps played in the Negro American League from 1938-1942 in Durkeeville at what is now Henry Aaron Field at JP Small Park.







International League Stories from June 27, 2026

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