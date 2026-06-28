Bisons Win in Extra Innings for Second Time against Iowa

Published on June 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







DES MOINES, IA - A six-run 11th inning lifted the Buffalo Bisons to a 9-3 extra-inning victory over Iowa Cubs on Saturday evening at Principal Park.

Jay Harry, Je'Von Ward, and Josh Rivera each homered in the win. Harry went four-for-five with two runs scored.

Harry wasted no time getting Buffalo on the board, hitting a home run on the second pitch of the game to give the Bisons a 1-0 lead. It was the first lead off homer for Buffalo in nearly five years.

Buffalo extended their lead in the top of the second on a home run by Ward. Harry followed with an RBI single to score William Simoneit and give the Bisons a 3-0 lead.

Iowa scored their first run of the night in the bottom of the second on a home run by Chas McCormick, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

The Cubs cut the deficit to one in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single by Christian Bethancourt, scoring McCormick to make it a 3-2 ballgame.

Iowa tied the game in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Moises Ballesteros, scoring BJ Murray to make it 3-3.

CJ Van Eyk took the mound for the Bisons and pitched three scoreless innings.

Buffalo took a commanding lead in the top of the eleventh inning. Simoneit hit a two-run RBI double to score Josh Kasevich and Rafael Lantigua. Rivera followed with a three-run home run to score Simoneit and Carlos Mendoza. Jonatan Clase capped the big inning with an RBI double to score Harry and give the Bisons a 9-3 lead.

Buffalo and Iowa are scheduled for a 2:08 p.m. ET first pitch on Sunday afternoon at Principal Park for the final game of this series. Richard Gallardo is slated to start on the mound for the Bisons. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins at 1:50 p.m. ET.







International League Stories from June 27, 2026

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