Know Before You Glow - Cosmic Baseball at Sahlen Field

Published on June 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Are you ready Buffalo for a two-day event unlike anything we've ever seen at Sahlen Field? Cosmic Week is here, presented locally by KeyBank, and we are just days away from the Chili Peppers and Glow Mojis taking the field for a jaw-dropping spectacle that's part baseball, part neon-fueled party,.... and 100% unforgettable.

You've got your tickets and now here's everything you need to Know Before You Glow with us at Cosmic on Friday and Saturday at Sahlen Field!

Accessing Cosmic Tickets

Get access to your tickets here by following the 'send via login link' instructions. Download and add your digital tickets to your Apple/Google wallet prior to your arrival.

*NOTE For any ticketing issues, please email cosmic@chilipeppersbaseball.com.

Parking

As a reminder, the vast majority of parking options around Sahlen Field are independently owned & operated. We encourage fans to use the Spot Hero App to find the parking option that best fits their needs. Plus, fans are reminded of a great option in the Adam Ramp at 343 Washington St., with a max parking price of $10 just a few blocks from the ballpark.

What to Wear

More important than ever when attending an event at Sahlen Field! Cosmic wants everyone to join them under the black lights by wearing neon or reflective clothing! And don't worry if you don't currently have the right gear... Cosmic Baseball will be selling reactive clothing onsite, with a large merchandise setup on the plaza for the pregame Block Party as well as multiple locations inside Sahlen Field (by section 104 on the main level, in the 'Curveball' and "Sliders" party areas on the club level.

Sahlen Field Carry-In Policies

Please note, all security measures that you are used to for Bisons games at Sahlen Field are in place for Cosmic Baseball. Please be sure to review all prohibited items that will not be allowed into Sahlen Field, including non medical-use backpacks. All fans will have to pass through metal detectors before attending the pregame Block Party on the ballpark's plaza as well as for entry into the ballpark.

Pregame Block Party

Buffalo knows how to tailgate, so the folks at Cosmic are getting the party started at Sahlen Field early before each game. The pregame Block Party begins at 5 p.m. on the Jimmy Griffin Plaza on the Swan St. Side of the ballpark and runs until gates open at 6:30 p.m. (please note Swan Street between Washington St. and Oak St. will be closed to traffic.) FREE for all Cosmic ticket holders, the Block Party will include:

Cosmic players are landing for Meet & Greets + Autographs

Cosmic DJ to orchestrate stellar sonic waves

Explore interactive blacklight activities

Entertainment performers

Cosmic Baseball - First Pitch

First pitch on both Friday and Saturday night will be at approximately 8:00 p.m. There will be 1 hour for daylight game play and 1 hour cosmic play with an intermission.

In-Game Stand Up to Cancer Placard Moment

At each event, be sure to visit Cosmic's 'Stand Up to Cancer' tent and fill out a personalized placard with the name of the person you are honoring. You can also assist Cosmic in their efforts to raise money for Stand Up to Cancer by donating here.

For more information on everything Cosmic baseball, visit Chilipeppersbaseball.com!







International League Stories from June 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.