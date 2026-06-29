Bisons Partner with FAM Foundation for First Responders Night Tuesday, July 7

Published on June 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Bisons have teamed up with the Firefighter Arno Memorial "FAM" Foundation for First Responders Night at the Ballpark, Tuesday, July 7 as the Herd hosts the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Sahlen Field, presented by Hyundai (6:35 p.m.).

First Responders Night at the Ballpark will now feature Special Pregame Ceremonies including the Buffalo Fire Honor Guard, Buffalo Police Honor Guard and Buffalo Pipes and Drums as well as Special Ceremonial First Pitches from Buffalo Police, Buffalo Fire, EMS, Erie County Sheriff and Clarence Volunteer Fire. The Bisons are honored to welcome the following ceremonial first pitches.

Marc Hurst -Police Officer, Buffalo Police Department Peter McCafferty -AMR Dispatch Supervisor/ EMT & Buffalo Fire Department Truck 10 Joseph Reeves Sergeant, Erie County Sheriff's Office, Community Engagement Team Nolin S Jackson - Lieutenant & Assistant Chief, Clarence Fire District #1, Erie County Hazmat

There will also be a special pre-game Touch-a-Truck on the Sahlen Field plaza from the Buffalo Fire Department and the Erie County Sheriff's Mounted Division as well as a fantastic postgame Fireworks Show. As part of a TWOsday at Sahlen Field, ballpark concessions will feature $2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs all game long, presented by TasteNY.

Tickets are available at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office and all single-game tickets are 20% OFF when purchased in advance of game day. Fans can also purchase their tickets at the FAM Foundations official website, FAMgives.org.

The Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation is a nonprofit created for the benefit of first responders, their families, and their quality of life. Started in 2023 by the close friends and family of firefighter Jason D. Arno, FAM Foundation was inspired by the outpouring of love and support from the citizens of WNY and members of the first responder community. Our mission is to provide resources, financial support, and opportunities for Western New York first responders and their families by fundraising and increasing community awareness of their daily efforts. More information can be found at FAMgives.org.







International League Stories from June 29, 2026

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