Jay Harry Named International League Player of the Week

Published on June 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







This afternoon, Minor League Baseball announced that Buffalo Bisons UTL Jay Harry has been named the International League Player of the Week for the week of June 23-28.

Harry hit safely in all six games of the series against the Iowa Cubs last week, batting .464 (13-28) that included three multi-hit games against the I-Cubs. The 23-year-old collected four doubles, and three home runs last week, adding 14 RBIs that included a four-RBI game in the series opener on June 23.

He also drew five walks across the series, helping him record a 1.474 OPS last week. He reached base safely five times in Friday's victory against the I-Cubs with a pair of base hits and three walks. That helped Harry score nine total runs across the six-game set.

The Penn State product batted out of the leadoff spot in all six games of the series, collecting a leadoff base hit in five of the six games. That included a leadoff home run to start the game in Saturday's victory over Iowa. He became the first Bisons player to hit a leadoff home run to begin a game since INF Otto Lopez on September 1, 2021, in game one of a doubleheader against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Harry is batting .383 overall in 14 games with the Bisons since he was promoted from New Hampshire (AA) on June 12. His four-hit game on June 27 was his second four-hit night with the team, and one of six multi-hit games in Triple-A this year.

The Bisons remain on the road for the second week of their two-week road trip. The first game of a six-game series against the St. Paul Saints is scheduled for an 8:07 p.m. EDT first pitch at CHS Field on Tuesday night.







International League Stories from June 29, 2026

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