Omaha Storm Chasers Homestand Preview: June 30 to July 5

Published on June 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







TUESDAY, JUNE 30 VS. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. | GATES: 6:00 P.M.

RHP HENRY WILLIAMS (0-1, 6.88 ERA) VS. RHP KHRISTIAN CURTIS (2-0, 4.09 ERA)

PITCH IN FOR THE PANTRY: Bring three cans of non-perishable food items in exchange for one Leonard Management McDonald's berm ticket. Donations benefit NeighborGood Pantry. | Presented by Conagra Brands

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1 VS. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. | GATES: 6:00 P.M.

RHP RANDY DOBNAK (0-0, 5.06 ERA) VS. LHP CONNOR WIETGREFE (0-1, 7.50 ERA)

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your leashed dog with you out to the ballpark. Dogs attending the game will receive a doggie bandana courtesy of Merck Animal Health. Fans with dogs are asked to sit in the right field berm or section 101. | Presented by Merck Animal Health

THURSDAY, JULY 2 VS. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. | GATES: 6:00 P.M.

LHP RYAN RAMSEY (4-4, 4.78 ERA) VS. RHP NOAH DAVIS (1-7, 4.67 ERA)

$3 THURSDAY: Get hot dogs, Lay's chips, ice cream cones, 16oz Pepsi products, 12oz Busch Light cans and select tickets for just $3 each, while supplies last. | Presented by Pinnacle Bank

FRIDAY, JULY 3 VS. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. | GATES: 5:30 P.M.

TBD VS. RHP JOSE URQUIDY (5-3, 4.10 ERA)

FREEDOM WEEKEND - SALUTE TO AMERICA: We kick off our weekend-long celebration of America's 250th birthday with a salute to America. There will be a pregame DJ performance outside the ballpark before gates open. Inside, The Marsh Collection will present a special display honoring players who have served in the US military. God Bless America will be performed after the 6th inning and a large American flag will be unfurled pregame for the National Anthem.

FREEDOM WEEKEND FIREWORKS: Stick around after the game for an extra special fireworks show! FNBO will distribute light-up sticks to fans in attendance. | Presented By FNBO

SATURDAY, JULY 4 VS. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. | GATES: 5:30 P.M.

LHP BAILEY FALTER (2-0, 2.37 ERA) VS. RHP ANTWONE KELLY (3-5, 5.31 ERA)

FREEDOM WEEKEND - HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMERICA: We continue our Freedom Weekend celebration with a party in the USA! Fans will receive a Betsy Ross flag giveaway upon entry and country artist Jimmy Weber will perform the national anthem ahead of first pitch.

INDEPENDENCE DAY FIREWORKS: Stick around after the game for a patriotic fireworks show!

SUNDAY, JULY 5 VS. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS

FIRST PITCH: 2:05 P.M. | GATES: 1:00 P.M.

RHP HENRY WILLIAMS (0-1, 6.88 ERA) VS. RHP KHRISTIAN CURTIS (2-0, 4.09 ERA)

FREEDOM WEEKEND - AMERICAN FAMILY DAY: We cap off Freedom Weekend with a some fun for the whole family!

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids 12 and under can run the bases after the game. Kids must be able to run by themselves and may not be accompanied by a parent or guardian. | Presented by YMCA of Greater Omaha

FAMILY FUNDAY: Fun for everyone, featuring Wildlife Encounters, face painters, balloon artists, or another fun activity. | Presented by CHI Health

PLAY CATCH ON THE FIELD: Fans are invited to play catch in the outfield after the game.

BROADCAST GUIDE

Nick Badders brings you the play-by-play action from Werner Park this week and you can watch all 6 games locally on the Golden Spike Sports and Entertainment Network (WOWT Channel 6.6 and Cox Channel 127) or streamed on MiLB TV. The entire series can also be heard on the Mutual 1st Federal Credit Union Storm Chasers Baseball Network, with audio of all games on Mixlr and News Talk 1290 KOIL.

HISTORY LESSON

ALL-TIME SERIES: Omaha leads 325-315 (.508)

IN 2025: Omaha won 10 of 18 games against Indianapolis (.556)

LAST SERIES: May 5 to 10 @ Indianapolis, 2026, 3-3 (.500)

LAST SERIES AT WERNER PARK: April 14 to 19, 2026, 4-2 (.667)

SERIES REMATCH

The Storm Chasers and Indians will be playing each other for their third series of the year and the second at Werner Park. The last series was a split in Indianapolis with Omaha taking a statement 9-0 win in the finale on May 10. The Storm Chasers won the earlier series 4 games to 2 at Werner Park, with RHP Jose Cuas becoming the first Omaha pitcher since the team joined the International League to earn 3 wins in a series.

BOSTON PIPELINE

This series will feature a quartet of Storm Chasers and a pair of Indians players who have spent time in the Red Sox organization, but all went separate ways. Omaha's Dan Altavilla, Helcris Olivárez, Elih Marrero and Matthew Lugo and Indianapolis' Enmanuel Valdez and Jhostynxon Garcia were all a part of Boston's organization, though the 6 never suited up together. Marrero teamed up with Valdez in Worcester in May 2024 before teaming with Garcia in Portland in August. Lugo and Valdez also played together in Worcester in July 2024.

SWITCHING SPOTS

The Indians are rostering two former Storm Chasers, RHP Noah Murdock and RHP Yunior Marte, while Omaha has a couple of former Indianapolis players on its side, LHP Bailey Falter and INF Kevin Newman. Marte spent half of 2019 with the Storm Chasers while Murdock played most of 2024 and 2025 with Omaha, including pitching in both of the wins from the 2024 International League Championship Series.







International League Stories from June 29, 2026

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