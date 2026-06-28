Greene's Power Pitching Leads Bats to 3-0 Win

Published on June 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







Behind a dominant start from rehabbing Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene, the Louisville Bats shut out the St. Paul Saints 3-0 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field.

Greene was in fine form from his first pitch to his last. He set down the Clippers in order in the first before giving up a leadoff double to Orlando Arcia in the second. That would prove to be the only baserunner to reach off Greene all afternoon. He retired the next 16 hitters he faced from there in tossing 6.1 scoreless innings to earn the victory, his first with Louisville since September 1, 2021.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Bats finally broke through. With the bases loaded and two out, Will Banfield was hit in the back by Ryan Gallagher's 0-2 pitch, forcing in Will Benson with the first run of the night.

From there, Greene returned to the mound in the seventh and got the first out of the inning to finish his outing. Sam Benschoter came on and completed the inning to hold the 1-0 lead.

Louisville added on off the Saints bullpen in the bottom of the frame with a Francisco Urbaez RBI single and a Hector Rodriguez RBI double to make it 3-0.

Fellow rehabbing Reds righty Emilio Pagan was called on in the eighth and induced a double play to erase a leadoff single in route to a scoreless inning. In the ninth, Trevor Kuncl wrapped up the win to earn the save and complete the Bats' sixth shutout.

Over his two rehab starts in Louisville, Greene threw 10.1 scoreless innings, giving up just two hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Next Game: Tuesday, June 30, 7:05 p.m. E.T. at Columbus Clippers (Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Julian Aguiar (1-3, 5.52) vs. Clippers LHP Logan Allen (3-2, 4.66)







International League Stories from June 28, 2026

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