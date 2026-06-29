Red Wings Close Series in Charlotte with Explosive 9-4 Win

Published on June 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







In a series-closing battle where Rochester erupted in the late stages, the Red Wings (4-2, 49-30) held off the Charlotte Knights (2-4, 44-37), emerging as 9-4 victors on Sunday to claim their first series win of the second half. 2B Phillip Glasser led the charge, going 3-for-4 with a late RBI double to put the Wings in front, while 3B Yohandy Morales, C Harry Ford and CF Andrew Pinckney connected on a home run apiece. A trio of other Wings found themselves a run each, while RHP Andre Granillo anchored the defensive side with a win on the mound.

Yohandy Morales opened the floodgates with a 421-foot home run - his 17th of the season and third-longest - in the top of the first inning, moments after he hobbled back to the plate after being hit by a foul ball. The homer came as his first of the series, and fittingly, on the final day of it.

The Red Wings extended their cushion further with a run for the second straight inning, as three consecutive base hits, the third from 2B Phillip Glasser, allowed RF Robert Hassell III to sprint home, extending the lead to 2-0. Subsequently, a throwing error from the Knights brought LF Trey Lipscomb home, giving the Red Wings a 3-0 lead to conclude the half-inning.

The Knights initiated an offensive raid of their own in the bottom of the second, when 3B Mario Camilletti crushed a fly ball that deflected off of the center-field wall, allowing a triple and eventually a score, after RF Nolan Jones logged a ground out. Two more outs ensued, and the Knights ended the second with their first run of the outing.

The Red Wings got their three-run lead back in the top of the third, as a double from DH Abimelec Ortiz was succeeded by an RBI from 3B Brady House, allowing the team to secure a 4-1 advantage. The half-inning was then closed with a double play from the Knights - their 56th of the season.

The ensuing front end of the game then witnessed a run drought that lasted three innings, as defense took precedence. However, the Knights broke the stalemate in an electrifying way, as 2B Andy Weber connected on an inside-the-park home run that rolled all the way to the center field wall, scoring 1B Ryan Galanie and RF Nolan Jones. After the Knights tripled their run total in the top of the seventh, they exited the inning at a four-run deadlock inside Truist Park.

The Red Wings swiftly brought themselves back into the swing of things, though, as two consecutive base hits from Harry Ford and Andrew Pinckney, respectively, allowed both to take scoring position. Then, in the face of two outs, 2B Phillip Glasser softly launched a single to a sun-filled right field, allowing both Ford and Pinckney to be sent home.

The Red Wings turned offensive success into defensive prosperity, as Andrew Pinckney sped to make an impressive catch in the outfield, followed by a ground out to retire the side in the bottom of the eighth. An offensive explosion then ensued, as C Harry Ford propelled a home run just below the scoreboard, which was built upon by Andrew Pinckney, who launched one of his own in the pitch directly after to push the lead out to 9-4.

The Knights attempted to make a late push, although were quickly brought to a halt as 3B Yohandy Morales scooped up three consecutive outs to close the game with a 9-4 victory for the visiting squad.

RHP Luis Perales worked 4.0 innings in his 13th start of the season tonight, allowing a run on two hits while turning in four strikeouts. RHP Robert Cranz succeeded Perales' in the bottom of the fifth and slung a pair of strikeouts while not allowing a hit. RHP Eddy Yean took over for a brief 0.2 innings and allowed two hits and a run with a strikeout, while RHP Andre Granillo entered during the bottom of the seventh and accounted for three strikeouts over 2.0 innings. RHP Paxton Schultz closed the game out in a laid-back ninth inning, retiring all three batters he faced on just 11 pitches.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game is 2B Phillip Glasser, who drove in a critical RBI double in the top of the eighth inning that gave the Red Wings a 6-4 lead. In the victory, the former Indiana Hoosier went 3-for-4 with a trio of singles and RBI. The Canton, Ohio native boasts a slash line of .447/.500/.511 in the month of June, alongside 21 hits and 17 RBI.

The Red Wings will make the 725-mile trip back to downtown Rochester following the victory, with their next batch of games taking place against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at ESL Ballpark. The Wings opened June with a 4-2 series victory over the IronPigs, and will close the month with a series-opening battle on June 30, set for 6:45 p.m.







International League Stories from June 28, 2026

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