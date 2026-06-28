Four Runs over Three Innings Push Syracuse to 5-4 Win over Lehigh Valley Sunday

Published on June 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets catcher Ben Rortvedt at bat

(Syracuse Mets) Syracuse Mets catcher Ben Rortvedt at bat(Syracuse Mets)

Allentown, PA - The Syracuse Mets responded to every Lehigh Valley rally, taking the series finale, 5-4, over the IronPigs on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.

Lehigh Valley (2-4, 37-44) struck first in the bottom of the second inning. Bryan De La Cruz singled home the game's first run before Paul McIntosh scored on a double by Carter Kieboom, giving the IronPigs a 2-0 lead.

Syracuse (4-2, 42-39) answered in the third. Grae Kessinger and Hayden Senger drew back-to-back walks before Nick Morabito ripped an RBI double to left field, bringing home Kessinger and trimming the deficit to 2-1.

The IronPigs added to their lead in the bottom of the third when Felix Reyes launched a solo home run to left-center field, extending the advantage to 3-1.

The Mets chipped away in the sixth. Jihwan Bae drew a walk, stole second, and advanced to third on a groundout before Yonny Hernández lined an RBI single to left field, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

Syracuse took its first lead with a two-run seventh inning. Kessinger and Senger started the frame with consecutive singles before a wild pitch and throwing error by catcher Paul McIntosh allowed Kessinger to score the tying run. Moments later, Vidal Bruján lined an RBI single to center, scoring Senger and putting the Mets in front, 4-3.

Lehigh Valley answered in the bottom of the seventh. Steward Berroa singled, stole second, and moved to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a fly out and throwing error, tying the game at 4-4.

The Mets responded once again in the eighth. Ryan Clifford walked and Yonny Hernández reached on a fielder's choice before Ben Rortvedt ripped an RBI double to right field, scoring Hernández from first base and giving Syracuse a 5-4 lead.

On the mound, Dan Hammer opened, tossing one perfect inning. Jack Wenninger followed and allowed three runs over five innings while striking out four. Ryan Lambert surrendered the tying run in the seventh, but Nate Lavender tossed a scoreless eighth and ninth to earn the two-inning save.

Hernández finished with two hits and one run batted in, while Morabito doubled home Syracuse's first run. Bae stole his 27th base of the season and scored in the sixth, and Rortvedt delivered the go-ahead RBI in the eighth.

Syracuse returns home on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Worcester Red Sox. First pitch at NBT Bank Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

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International League Stories from June 28, 2026

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