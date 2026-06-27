Pitching Dominates as Saints Take First Game of Doubleheader 3-1

Published on June 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The St. Paul Saints pitching is having its best month since April, 2025, the last time they had a sub 5.00 ERA in a month. They silenced the second best hitting team in the league in game one a doubleheader winning 3-1 on Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

The first three hitters reached for the Saints in the second to load the bases. Matt Wallner was hit by a pitch, Orlando Arcia singled to right, and Hendry Mendez singled off pitcher Jose Franco's glove, extending his on base streak to all 29 games he's played for the Saints. Ben Ross followed with a walk forcing in a run giving the Saints a 1-0 lead. With one out David Bañuelos made it 2-0 with a sacrifice line out to center.

John Klein plunked two hitters in the fourth and with two outs Will Banfield made him pay with an RBI single to right-center cutting the Saints lead to 2-1. Outside of that, Klein pitched well going 4.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking two and striking out three.

Arcia started the sixth inning off with a double to left-center, extending the Saints streak to 64 consecutive games with an extra-base hit, the longest active streak and tied for the second long streak in baseball this season. Mendez then singled to right-center scoring Arcia giving the Saints a 3-1 lead.

The Saints bullpen did the job from there with Jake Higginbotham tossing 2.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit and striking out two while Grant Hartwig tossed a scoreless seventh to pick up his fourth save.







International League Stories from June 26, 2026

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