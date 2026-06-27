Toledo Trounced Worcester in Game Four, 13-1

Published on June 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Worcester, MA- The Toledo Mud Hens (38-40) defeated the Worcester Red Sox (36-39) on Friday, June 26, with a commanding 13-1 win. Toledo's hot streak in Massachusetts continued in game four with a grand slam in the first along with two five-run innings, each happening with two outs.

Max Clark challenged the first pitch he was dealt as leadoff batter to start the night, something you don't see too often. His challenge was successful but was put out shortly after. Max Anderson earned his ninth double of the year prior to Eduardo Valencia's single and the Hens first run (1-0). Toledo offense tallied three straight two-out hits in the opening frame. Jace Jung stood at the dish with the bases loaded and skyrocketed Toledo to a 5-0 lead from a huge grand slam. The WooSox added a solo homer, their only run of the matchup, in the first as well making the score 5-1 after one.

Clark lost an 11-pitch at bat in the second and the Hens retired in order. Carl Edwards Jr. entered the game for starter, Brenan Hanifee, at the bottom. Valencia added one to his home run total on the year with a solo shot in the third (6-1). Defense held the home team scoreless through the remaining innings.

Starting the fifth back at the top of the order, Clark reached on a ground ball to the left then stole second and landed on third off a wild pitch. Anderson drew a walk putting Max's on the corners, before Valencia's sacrifice allowed Clark the run home (7-1). Gage Workman dropped an RBI double in the park before the third Hen got put out. (8-1)

After a hitless sixth, Toledo maintained a pattern of scoring runs in every other inning of the contest. The pattern ended in the seventh when the Hens got shutout before they could score.

Edwards Jr. retired 10 in a row, shutting out the WooSox for five complete innings, before his night ended. Matt Seelinger relieved him in the latter half of the seventh. The righty took some time to settle in but closed the inning with back-to-back strikeouts.

Trei Cruz popped his first hit of the night for an RBI in the eighth (9-1). Anderson added an RBI to his stat sheet (10-1) and Valencia went yard for a second time late in the game (14), shoving Toledo to a massive 13-1 lead.

Worcester was unable to catch Toledo in game four as the Hens inch closer to the series sweep.

Game five at the WooSox is set for Saturday, June 27, with a first pitch time of 4:05p.m. The Toledo Mud Hens look to keep their winning streak alive.

Notables

E. Valencia - 4/4, 3R, 2HR, 6RBI

J. Jung - 1/5, GS

M. Anderson - 3/4, 3R, RBI, BB







International League Stories from June 26, 2026

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