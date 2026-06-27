Kremer Notches Stellar Rehab Start Norfolk Loses Lead Late

Published on June 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, VA --- The Norfolk Tides (0-4 | 28-51) fell to the Durham Bulls (4-0 | 32-47), 4-1, on Friday night at Harbor Park. Durham scored three runs in the eighth and one run in the ninth to beat Norfolk.

Dean Kremer tossed a quality start for the Tides in his second MLB Rehab start, recovering from a right quad strain. He went 6.2 scoreless innings, giving up two hits and a walk while striking out eight batters.

Enrique Bradfield Jr. was the top offensive player for the Tides tonight. He went 3-for-4 with four stolen bases and a run score. He became the first Tide since Matt Angleon July 26, 2011 to steal four bases in a game. He's the third to do it in Tides Orioles affiliate history, and fourth time overall in franchise history.







International League Stories from June 26, 2026

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