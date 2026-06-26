SWB Game Notes - June 26, 2026

Published on June 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (2-1, 39-38) @ Indianapolis Indians (1-2, 32-46)

June 26, 2026 | Game 78 | Away Game 42 | Victory Field | First Pitch 7:05 P.M.

#2 RH Elmer Rodríguez (3-3, 3.00) vs RH Noah Davis (1-6, 4.81)

Rodríguez (6/21 vs CIN): 4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 4 SO, 80 P (46 S) [Reds, 4-1]

Davis (6/20 @ IOW): 6.2 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 4 SO, 91 P (61 S) [Indians, 7-4]

LAST TIME OUT

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (June 25, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Indianapolis Indians 6-4 on Thursday night at Victory Field. Tyler Hardman homered twice, and Ernesto Martínez Jr. added a solo shot to back Dom Hamel in the win.

Hardman staked the RailRiders to a second-inning lead with a 373-foot solo homer to left, but the Indians quickly responded with a sac fly to tie the game at 1-1. After Yanquiel Fernández and Garret Martin reached on one-out singles in the third, Hardman hammered an 0-1 curveball 405 feet to left for a 4-1 SWB lead. Martínez Jr. followed with a solo home run to right to extend the lead.

Indianapolis plated a second run on a sac fly from Cimillo in the fourth to cut the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead to 5-2.

Jonathan Ornelas singled in Duke Ellis in the top of the sixth to extend the lead back to four runs, but the Indians again countered with a run in the bottom half, cutting the RailRiders lead to 6-3.

Indianapolis added a run without a hit in the bottom of the eighth when Dominic Fletcher scored on a passed ball.

Dom Hamel (3-8) worked five-plus frames, allowing three runs on four hits and five walks. Danny Watson, Angel Chivilli, and Will Brian earned holds, and Carlos Lagrange struck out two batters over 1.1 innings for his first career save. Connor Wietgrefe (0-1) allowed all six runs on eight hits over six innings in the loss.

The two-homer night for Hardman was his first in Triple-A and the tenth multi-homer game of his career. Martínez Jr.'s home run gave him 13 this season over 64 games played, matching his career-high set over 110 games for Biloxi in the Milwaukee Brewers organization in 2024.

NEWS AND NOTES

HARDMAN'S HERE - Tyler Hardman had his first two-homer game in Triple-A. The first was a solo shot in the second frame to give the RailRiders an early lead. The second was a three-run blast in the 3rd for his fifth with SWB. He drove four runs for the fourth time this season but the first in Triple-A. His 55 total runs batted in are second most RBIs in the Yankees farm system.

ELMER ENGAGED - Yankees #2 prospect Elmer Rodríguez has been up and down with the Yankees this season after earning his first big-league call up on April 29. He has pitched for times with New York, most recently his last start on June 21 versus Cincinnati. Rodríguez took the loss allowing three runs in four innings. Along with a home run, he allowed a pair of walks while striking out four. The number #58 overall prospect in Minor League Baseball has pitched well in Triple-A for a 3.00 earned run average. In ten starts, the right-hander has gone 51.1 innings with 51 strikeouts. Rodríguez was picked up in a trade with Boston for C Carlos Narváez in 2024.

BACK-TO-BACK- In yesterday's contest, Tyler Hardman and Ernesto Martínez Jr. hit back-to-back home runs in the third frame. It marked the second time that Hardman has been the leader in consecutive home runs. It was also the fourth time this summer that SWB has had players hit home runs in two straight at-bats.

BY THE NUMBERS- The RailRiders outhit the Indians last night, eight hits to six. When SWB records more hits than their opponents, they are 31-9 on the season. The RailRiders are also 25-18 when they get on the board before their opponents. They have done both of these things in all three games against Indianapolis.

LAGRANGE IS LEARNING - Yankees #4 prospect Carlos Lagrange is continuing to come out of the bullpen in his new role for the RailRiders and potentially the Yankees. After a clean inning and a third of work yesterday to finish the game, he earned the first save of his career. He began the season by making eleven starts for a 4.41 ERA.

ELLIS GIVING ENERGY- With a pair of steals on the week, Duke Ellis now has 32 steals on the season. He has the second most in the International League behind just Worcester's Braiden Ward who has 34. Ellis also has recorded the most steals in the Yankees' entire minor league system in 53 games. The lefty was claimed by New York off of waivers from Seattle back in 2024.







International League Stories from June 26, 2026

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