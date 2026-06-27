Davis Shoves in Loss to RailRiders

Published on June 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - In a game that began in a 98-minute weather delay, Noah Davis tossed 6.0 innings with two runs, zero walks and nine strikeouts - but the Indianapolis Indians lost to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 8-3, on Saturday night at Victory Field. It marked Davis' most punchouts in an outing since setting down nine on June 29, 2024, with Albuquerque vs. Salt Lake.

The Indians (1-3, 32-47) set the tone early as Davis struck out the side in order to begin the contest. Termarr Johnson plated Indy's lone run of the game in the second inning to begin the scoring.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (3-1, 40-38) came roaring back, scoring eight unanswered runs, including a five-run seventh inning. Rafael Flores Jr. drove in two runs for the Indians in the bottom of the ninth, hitting a single with the bases loaded.

Davis (L, 1-7) took the loss despite his stellar outing. RailRiders right-hander Elmer Rodríguez walked six batters across 4.0 innings but allowed just one run. Zach Messinger (W, 4-1), followed with 2.0 scoreless behind the Yankees No. 2 prospect.

The Indians and RailRiders continue the six-game series on Saturday at 7:05 PM. RHP José Urquidy (5-3, 4.37) is scheduled to start for Indy and RHP Brendan Beck (7-2, 3.22) will take the mound for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.







International League Stories from June 26, 2026

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