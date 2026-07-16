Movies in the Park Canceled Tonight

Published on July 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's Movies in the Park, presented by Monroe County and scheduled for Thursday, July 16, at ESL Ballpark, has been canceled due to poor air quality.

The event will NOT be rescheduled.

The next Movies in the Park event is scheduled for THURSDAY, AUGUST 20, when fans are invited back to ESL Ballpark for a free screening of MIRACLE.

Additional event information will be shared closer to the August 20 screening.







International League Stories from July 16, 2026

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