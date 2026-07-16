CHS Field Turns into Speakeasy for Post-All-Star Homestand from July 17-26

Published on July 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The mid-summer classic is in the rearview mirror and we'll hit the two-thirds mark of the season during this homestand. We're here for not one, but two series spanning nine games, which truly is gangster. We hope we don't need too much luck of the Irish to come out with a winning record, but the promotions will blaze a new trail for humor. There's nothing that will make you feel more secure than spending a night, or day, at the ballpark. It may be the dog days of summer, but take it all in because before you know it the season will be coming to an end. Due to the heat this weekend, we're turning Sections 119 & 120, down the left field line, into a splash zone. Out Ushertainers will find various ways to keep everyone cool with misters, water guns, and even hoses. Enjoy a week and a half of games during the July 17-26 homestand.

Friday, July 17 vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds), 7:07 p.m. - Irish Night with post-game Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy Plus 10,000,000th Fan

We all become a little, or a lot, Irish in March during St. Patrick's Day, but our European friends are known for more than just an imbibing good time. Come find out all the unique facts on Irish Night. We can all thank the Irish for dressing up in October as Halloween was originally an Irish celebration. The number of countries in the world with a musical instrument as a national symbol: 1. That's right, Ireland uses an Irish harp as their national symbol. The Irish's strong folk tradition has provided us with song to Irish dance and to poetry. Let's not forget leprechauns, who were mischievous little fairies, while the shamrock (or clover) was traditionally a symbol for the Catholic Holy Trinity. Throughout the game fans can bid on the player worn jersey's and go home with a special piece of memorabilia. An historic occasion will occur at this game and there will be a gigantic celebration when it happens. The Saints are just 7,011 fans away from their 10,000,000th fan walking through the gates. If you're the lucky person you're going home with a ton of amazing prizes plus a very special Gold Card that gets you a season ticket for life. We'll light up the sky in green with our post-game fireworks powered by Xcel Energy.

Saturday, July 18 vs. Louisville Bats, 4:37 p.m. (Doubleheader) - Securian Financial Night with A Sister Ros Pre-Game Celebration of Life

Securian Financial understands the value of being there for the moments that matter and not just in baseball. Just like the Saints have you covered for summer fun, Securian Financial has you covered when it comes to insurance and retirement solutions to prepare, protect, and secure a confident financial future. Help us welcome our longtime friends during Securian Financial Night at the ballpark. Make sure you get to the ballpark early because prior to the 4:37 p.m. doubleheader we honor the great Sister Rosalind Gefre, better known as Sister Ros, the long-time massaging nun at games who passed away on June 15 at the age of 96. Prior to the Saints-Louisville Bats doubleheader, the Celebration of Life will take place from 3:30-4:00 p.m. The celebration will include speakers telling stories of Sister Ros, raising a glass in her honor, hugs, and her favorite song being, "When the Saints Go Marching In." There is no charge to attend the Celebration of Life and fans can pick up tickets to the event. Those going to that evening's doubleheader with a purchased ticket may also attend the ceremony. A special t-shirt will be on sale honoring Sister Ros with her saying, "Lap it Up, Sweetheart." Proceeds from t-shirt sales will go to Holy Spirit Church and School. Let's make it a tropical feel by putting on a Hawaiian shirt on a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, July 19 vs. Louisville Bats, 2:07 p.m. - Segunda Noche de Copa!

"Copa de la Diversion" or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. Enjoy the Twin Cities' favorite Latin foods, show off your dance moves with the samba or tango, enter our dominoes tournament, and enjoy the sounds of a mariachi band. Welcome Santos de San Pablo as the Saints wear their specialty jersey's. The St. Paul Saints started their Latin initiative back in 2010, as an Independent Professional Baseball team, with Viva Los Santos. A Saint transcends across numerous nationalities and religions and is of particular importance to the Latin community. The name St. Paul Saints has not only been important in representing the city since 1993, but likewise Santos de San Pablo is a name the local Latin community helped create in 2010. The vibrant colors in the logo represent the papel picado, a decorative craft made by cutting elaborate designs into sheets of tissue paper in Latin folk art. The eyes of the logo are to represent Mexican Marigolds, also known as "the flower of the dead", while the logo itself shows the face of a pig displayed in the form of a sugar skull. Both play a key role in the annual Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) festival, and are meant to represent the many ballpigs of the past, which have been a long part of the St. Paul Saints history. Following the game kids run the bases on a Cub Family Sunday.

Tuesday, July 21 vs. Columbus Clippers, 7:07 p.m. - Blaze Credit Union Night with co-branded T-Shirt Giveaway (1,500)

They've been one of us since 1934. A member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution serving Minnesota. They provide banking solutions, loans, mortgages, and financial guidance to over 255,000 members. Welcome to our Blaze Credit Union night. Their purpose is simple: Better Lives. That purpose is rooted in the values that have guided us since our beginning - integrity, compassion, community, and an unwavering commitment to our members. Don't leave empty handed as the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a co-branded Blaze Credit Union/Saints t-shirt. Find out where all Blaze Credit Union branches are located on an Explore Minnesota Tuesday

Wednesday, July 22 vs. Columbus Clippers - 1:07 p.m. - Day Game

This is the fifth of sixth weekday afternoon games during the season and you can take advantage by skipping work. Do you really need a reason, though? There is nothing better than leaving that away message on your email, disconnecting from your phone, and telling the boss you're taking a much-needed mental break during our matinee game. Bring your friends, family, co-workers, or anyone that wants to go off the grid for the day. Check out other things to do in the state on your day off of work on an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, July 23 vs. Columbus Clippers, 7:07 p.m. - Crooks Haven Ghostly Gangsters presented by Innovative Office Solutions

Welcome back to the seedy identity of the St. Paul Saints as we return to a fan-favorite personality, the Crooks' Haven Ghostly Gangsters presented by Innovative Office Solutions. For two nights the Saints will return to their familiar moniker from a year ago. Many might consider the Saints the outlaws of Minor League Baseball. Put on your flapper dress, don your pinstriped suit, and grab your favorite fedora (but leave the Tommy Gun at home) because the Saints are changing their identity for one night. The uniform will display two different logos: one on the cap and the primary logo on the uniform. The Saints will don a black cap with a logo that features a baseball with a cap on its head. The baseball has black "angry ghost eyes," "scowling baseball stitches" for a mouth, and a "5 o'clock ball shadow" that makes a semicircle starting from halfway up the ball on the left side, going just below the "upper lip of the baseball stitches" and halfway up the ball on the right side. A black gangster fedora hat will sit atop the baseball with a red hat band above the brim with the nickname of the city of Saint Paul in the 1920's and 30's "Crooks Haven" in black letters. This action-packed evening will be filled with high-energy fun and meaningful moments, kicking off with an Innovative Office Solutions Toilet Paper Drive to support Second Harvest Heartland and local families in need. Do you have a square to spare? If so, please bring it to the game and donate at the Innovative truck out front of the stadium. There is no better way to enjoy CHS Field turning into a speakeasy than during a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers ..

Friday, July 24 vs. Columbus Clippers, 7:07 p.m. - Crooks Haven Ghostly Gangsters presented by Custom One

It's day two of our Crooks Haven Ghostly Gangsters night presented by Custom One. Since we're doing a doubleheader promotions of sorts, you'll get a similar explanation of the evening. The uniform will display two different logos: one on the cap and the primary logo on the uniform. The Saints will don a black cap with a logo that features a baseball with a cap on its head. The baseball has black "angry ghost eyes," "scowling baseball stitches" for a mouth, and a "5 o'clock ball shadow" that makes a semicircle starting from halfway up the ball on the left side, going just below the "upper lip of the baseball stitches" and halfway up the ball on the right side. A black gangster fedora hat will sit atop the baseball with a red hat band above the brim with the nickname of the city of Saint Paul in the 1920's and 30's "Crooks Haven" in black letters. After the game enjoy our Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy to the music of the roaring 1920s.

Saturday, July 25 vs. Columbus Clippers, 6:37 p.m. - Dog Day presented by Scenic Hills Animal Hospital, PetSuites, and Southview Animal Hospital

The second of three opportunities to bring your four-legged pup to the ballpark. Ain't Nothin But A Hound Dog on these days as the Saints encourage everyone to bring out their canine friends on Dog Day presented by Scenic Hills Animal Hospital, PetSuites, and Southview Animal Hospital. Whether you bring the dog to the game, or your dog brings you, there will be plenty of fun for both. Fire hydrants will adorn the concourse, but only for the dogs, and various contests will go on during the night including which owner looks most like their dog and which owner can sit, stay, and roll-over on command. Make sure man's best friend is on a leash, and hold on tight, because when a foul ball is hit there will be a mad dash to get the ball. Dress up your dog just like you as you both throw on a Hawaiian polo for a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, July 26 vs. Columbus Clippers, 2:07 p.m. - Mall of America Day

It spans 5.6 million square feet, the equivalent of roughly 78 football fields, and it attracts roughly 40 million annual visitors, more than the combined populations of Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Canada. If you spent 10 minutes in each store it would take roughly 86 hours to visit all of them. Welcome to our Mall of America Day at the ballpark. MOA is known for so much. Along with the shopping there is a Nickelodeon Universe theme park that features 24 rides, a giant aquarium, and a LEGO play area to name a few. More than 5,000 weddings have been performed at MOA. Stick around after the game as kids run the bases on a Cub Family Sunday.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets range in price from $5-$35. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $3 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (September 12) are an additional $4 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.







International League Stories from July 16, 2026

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