Khristian Curtis Named International League Pitcher of the Week

Published on June 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Minor League Baseball today announced that Indianapolis Indians right-handed pitcher Khristian Curtis was named the International League Pitcher of the Week for June 8-14. On Friday night vs. Columbus in his Triple-A debut, Pittsburgh's No. 21 prospect earned the win with 5.2 shutout innings, one hit, two walks and a career-high tying 10 strikeouts. He is the first Indians player to win an MiLB weekly award this season.

Curtis, 24, paved the way to the Indy's 6-1 win over the Columbus Clippers, eclipsing 10 punchouts for the second time in 2026 (also April 26 with Double-AAltoona at Harrisburg) and the third time in his career. He surpassed Antwone Kelly's nine strikeouts on May 22 at Toledo for the most in a single outing by an Indianapolis player this season. The 10 set down by Curtis in just 5.2 innings were the most by an Indians pitcher in an outing 5.2 frames or shorter since Mike Burrows fanned 11 across 4.2 innings on May 11, 2025, vs. Columbus.

The Beaumont, Texas native began the season with Double-A Altoona and made 12 starts with a 4.73 ERA (28er/53.1ip), 43 hits, 25 walks, 67 strikeouts and 1.28 WHIP.

Curtis was selected by Pittsburgh in the 12th round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft out of Arizona State (Tempe) University.







International League Stories from June 15, 2026

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