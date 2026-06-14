Hens Fall to Saints in Game Five, 6-1

Published on June 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens (31-36) were topped by the St. Paul Saints (38-29) on Saturday, June 13 at Fifth Third Field, in game five. The Hens entered the day trailing 4-1, hoping to gather their first win since the series opener.

First pitch was thrown one minute early this evening, and the Hens defense was ready. The field put together a 1-2-3-inning to kick off the contest. St. Paul defense struck back with the same.

Konnor Pilkington started hot as well, striking out three of his first six batters faced. A couple walks were drawn to follow, but his day closed with a fourth K. The lefty retired after two and both teams stayed hitless.

Carl Edwards Jr. allowed the game's first hit out of the bullpen. Two runners on base set up a Saints three-run shot, quickly putting up a crooked number (3-0). Cal Stevenson earned Toledo's first hit on a sharp double that stayed fair along the third base line. Tomás Nido and Max Clark knocked a pair of singles to bring home the first and only Mud Hens run. (3-1)

A trio of walks loaded the bases at the top of the fourth, then a field error and wild pitch from the home team's defense allowed two more for St. Paul (5-1). Edwards Jr. was retired after walking five; Jack Little replaced him. A second fielder's choice in the inning added St. Paul's sixth (6-1). Little didn't allow any additional hits and struck out a duo to end the frame.

The Hens were held hitless until Gage Workman dropped a double to right field in the sixth; yet remained down by five. They tallied two singles in the seventh but were unable to convert any runs the rest of the night.

Following bullpen pitchers Tanner Rainey and Woo-Suk Go, the nights designated hitter, Tyler Gentry stepped onto the bump for his first career pitching experience. He put the last three Saints away no problem.

The Mud Hens are back for game six vs the Saints on Sunday, June 14, at 4:05pm. Toledo looks to close out the series on a high note at home before hitting the road for an away stretch.

Notables

C. Stevenson - 2/2, R, 2B, BB

M. Clark - 1/4, RBI







International League Stories from June 13, 2026

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