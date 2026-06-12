Nine Innings, One Run

Published on June 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







On June 11, 2026, the Toledo Mud Hens and St. Paul Saints played a defensive battle, with the Hens ultimately falling 1-0. Toledo used only three pitchers throughout the game, with each taking on a classic role. Meanwhile, St. Paul turned to a bullpen day, using five pitchers to secure the shutout victory.

Sawyer Gipson-Long got the start for Toledo and delivered a strong outing. He worked 5.0 innings, allowing just one hit while holding the Saints scoreless and striking out five batters.

Ricky Vanasco entered in relief in the 6th inning and continued the momentum. He worked a clean inning, keeping St. Paul off the board and setting up Troy Watson for the final stretch.

Watson took over in the 7th and handled the remaining three innings. The defense backed him up early, turning a smooth 5-4-3 double play to quickly end the inning. The 8th inning followed a similar pattern, with Toledo making quick work of the Saints.

However, St. Paul finally broke through in its last opportunity. In the top of the 9th inning, Gabriel Gonzalez launched a ball 401 feet over the left-field wall, breaking the scoreless tie and giving the Saints a 1-0 lead.

Toledo couldn't find an answer in the bottom half of the inning, and the pitchers' duel came to an end. After nearly nine innings of strong pitching and steady defense, the difference came down to one pitch that caught too much of the plate.

The Hens and Saints will meet again tomorrow night for Game Four of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. It will also be 80s Night at Fifth Third Field, so come out for baseball, throwback music, and a night of fun.







International League Stories from June 11, 2026

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