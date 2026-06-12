Nine Innings, One Run
Published on June 11, 2026 under International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
On June 11, 2026, the Toledo Mud Hens and St. Paul Saints played a defensive battle, with the Hens ultimately falling 1-0. Toledo used only three pitchers throughout the game, with each taking on a classic role. Meanwhile, St. Paul turned to a bullpen day, using five pitchers to secure the shutout victory.
Sawyer Gipson-Long got the start for Toledo and delivered a strong outing. He worked 5.0 innings, allowing just one hit while holding the Saints scoreless and striking out five batters.
Ricky Vanasco entered in relief in the 6th inning and continued the momentum. He worked a clean inning, keeping St. Paul off the board and setting up Troy Watson for the final stretch.
Watson took over in the 7th and handled the remaining three innings. The defense backed him up early, turning a smooth 5-4-3 double play to quickly end the inning. The 8th inning followed a similar pattern, with Toledo making quick work of the Saints.
However, St. Paul finally broke through in its last opportunity. In the top of the 9th inning, Gabriel Gonzalez launched a ball 401 feet over the left-field wall, breaking the scoreless tie and giving the Saints a 1-0 lead.
Toledo couldn't find an answer in the bottom half of the inning, and the pitchers' duel came to an end. After nearly nine innings of strong pitching and steady defense, the difference came down to one pitch that caught too much of the plate.
The Hens and Saints will meet again tomorrow night for Game Four of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. It will also be 80s Night at Fifth Third Field, so come out for baseball, throwback music, and a night of fun.
International League Stories from June 11, 2026
- Lee's Walk-Off Double Caps a Wild Win - Charlotte Knights
- Stripers Flip Fortunes in Double-Digit Drowning of Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Indians Win Battle of the Bats in 11-6 Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Nine Innings, One Run - Toledo Mud Hens
- Stripers' Power Bats Back Baumann's Debut in 14-5 Rout of Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Five Pitchers Combine on Four-Hit Shutout as Saints Win 1-0 - St. Paul Saints
- Iowa Falls to Louisville 20-3 - Iowa Cubs
- Bieber and Kirk Help Lead Bisons to Win - Buffalo Bisons
- Bats Offense Erupts Again in 20-3 Victory - Louisville Bats
- Mets Held in Check in 3-1 Loss to Bisons - Syracuse Mets
- IronPigs and RailRiders Suspended on Thursday Night - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders and IronPigs Suspended - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 11 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Morales, Adams, Homer as Rochester Storms Back for Victory - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Fall 6-4 Thursday Afternoon in Rochester - Worcester Red Sox
- Memphis Jumps Atop International League with Doubleheader Sweep - Memphis Redbirds
- Game Two of Red Wings, Woosox Twin Bill Canceled Thursday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings to be Featured on MLB Network's "Grass Routes" June 14 - Rochester Red Wings
- Norfolk Swept in Doubleheader By Memphis - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons Native American Heritage Night June 20 Seneca Niagara - Buffalo Bisons
- Toledo Mud Hens Rock 80s Theme, Welcome First-Ever WWE Night - Toledo Mud Hens
- SWB Game Notes - June 11, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Statement from the Memphis Redbirds - Memphis Redbirds
- IronPigs, Toyota, and Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute Team up for Strike out Cancer Night on June 16th - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Saints Announce Joe Mauer Irish Baseball Hall of Fame Induction on August 6 - St. Paul Saints
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 11 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.