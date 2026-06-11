Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 11 vs. Worcester

Published on June 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Worcester Red Sox (33-29) vs. Rochester Red Wings (39-25)

Thursday - DH, G1: 1:05 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

G1: LHP Patrick Sandoval (0-1, 6.75) vs. RHP Luis Perales (1-4, 3.02)

G2: RHP Brayan Bello (NR) vs. LHP Zach Penrod (0-3, 4.10

BACK TO OUR WIN(G)ING WAYS: After dropping their first series-opening game since April 21, the Rochester White Hots looked to get back into the swing of things on a humid Tuesday night against the Worcester Red Sox...all of the team's five runs came during a fiery first inning en route to a 5-2 win, where SS SEAVER KING launched a moonshot to left center-field on the Red Sox sixth pitch of the game...LF ANDREW PINCKNEY then accounted for a run of his own, succeeded by a double RBI from 2B PHILLIP GLASSER ...on the mound, LHP JACKSON KENT picked up his third Triple-A win and first quality start as a Red Wing in just his fourth outing...the two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader this afternoon, making up their postponed contest on 5/24...right-hander LUIS PERALES will take the ball for Rochester against WooSox southpaw Patrick Sandoval in game one, and LHP ZACH PENROD will man the mound in game two against RHP Brayan Bello...Rochester will play as the road team in game two...

The Red Wings are the only International League team with a run and an RBI in all of their games this season.

P'S BE WITH YOU: RHP LUIS PERALES is slated to take the mound in game one this afternoon for his 11th start (12th app.) of the season...the flame-thrower out of Venezuela allowed one earned on one hit across 3.1 innings his last time out on 6/5 at LHV, while striking out three and walking a pair...among all International League pitchers with at least 40.0 IP this season, Perales ranks second with a .176 batting average against, and sixth with a 3.02 ERA (14 ER/41.2 IP) and 1.15 WHIP...southpaw ZACH PENROD will make his fourth start of the season in the back half of the twin bill, having logged a combined 5.0 scoreless innings in three appearances against the WooSox in their series at Polar Park in May...in eight appearances (2 GS) at ESL Ballpark this season, the Idaho native posts a 2.84 ERA (4 ER/12.2 IP) with 14 strikeouts and a .217 BAA...

As a starter, Perales averages 98.3 MPH on his four-seam fastball, third-hardest among any IL starting pitcher behind CLT RHP Tanner McDougal (98.5) and SWB RHP Carlos Lagrange (98.9).

Penrod is three strikeouts shy of 100 in his Triple-A career.

KENTROL FREAK: LHP JACKSON KENT twirled 6.0 solid innings of two-hit baseball last night, allowing one earned while striking out a Triple-A high seven batters and walking one...the southpaw has picked up 23 strikeouts through his first 19.2 innings with the Red Wings since his debut on 5/23 at WOR, T-3rd-most in the International League and most among all Nationals Minor League pitchers over that stretch...in his 11 starts between Double-A Harrisburg (7 GS) and Rochester across the first two-plus months of the season, Kent leads all qualified Nationals MiLB Pitchers with a .192 BAA and 0.95 WHIP, and ranks third with a 3.04 ERA (17 ER/50.1 IP) and 61 strikeouts (T-3rd).

LONG LIVE THE KING: Batting second and playing shortstop in last night's win, SEAVER KING picked up three hits, including his fourth Triple-A home run, as part of a 3-for-4 night at the plate...his homer jumped off the bat at 103.5 MPH, the 61st Red Wings homer this season with an EV of 100 MPH or harder...since making his Triple-A debut on 5/19, King leads all Red Wings with 22 total hits, T-2nd with eight XBH and 39 total bases, while ranking third with a .520 SLG...coming into this afternoon's doubleheader, the Wake Forest alum carries a .404 (23-for-57) batting average across 14 day games between Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg, T-2nd best among all full-season MiLB hitters (min. 50 AB) during the day...he also ranks second with a 1.331 OPS, T-2nd with a .860 SLG, fourth with 23 RBI, and T-4th with 13 total XBH (5 HR, 3 3B, 5 2B)...

Among all full-season Nationals Minor Leaguers this season, King ranks second in batting average (.321) and hits (68), and third in total bases (116).

ON WEDNESDAY'S, WE WIN(G): After last night's victory, the Red Wings are now 9-1 in their first 10 Wednesday games this season...Rochester pitchers have allowed the fewest hits (64) and runs (35) among all Triple-A teams in the second gameday of the week, while posting the lowest WHIP (1.14) and BAA (.195)...the Red Wings also won nine games on Wednesday in 2025, in 25 total games...

Rochester has a winning record in five of the seven days of the week.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2009: 17 years ago today, RHP KEVIN MULVEY hurled a complete game shutout at Fifth Third Field in Toledo, allowing seven hits with seven strikeouts and one walk across 9.0 full innings en route to a 4-0 victory...CF JASON PRIDIE and LF DUSTIN MARTIN paced the offense with three hits apiece out of the second and third spots in the lineup, respectively, while 3B TOMMY WATKINS drove in the Red Wings second run of the ballgame in the sixth.







International League Stories from June 11, 2026

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