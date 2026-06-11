King homers in first, Glasser follows with double-RBI in 5-2 win

Published on June 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







After dropping their first series-opening game since April 21, the Rochester White Hots (39-25) looked to get back into the swing of things on a humid Tuesday night against the Worcester Red Sox (33-29). An all-around explosive performance allowed them to do just that and more, as all of the team's five runs came during a fiery first inning, where SS Seaver King launched a moonshot to left center-field on the Red Sox sixth pitch of the game. LF Andrew Pinckney then accounted for a run of his own, succeeded by a double RBI from 2B Phillip Glasser. On the mound, LHP Jackson Kent picked up his third Triple-A win and first quality start as a Red Wing in just his fourth outing.

Following a quick retirement of the Red Sox side in the top of the first inning, Seaver King propelled the Red Wings' offense by connecting on a 374-foot bomb to center field. The offensive prosperity then continued, as a wayward throw from the defense of the Red Sox allowed 1B Yohandy Morales and 3B Brady House to be sent home. With the bases yet again filled, Phillip Glasser tallied his 14th and 15th RBI of the season as he brought home DH Harry Ford and LF Andrew Pinckney on a single that eventually flipped to a fielding error. After a busy first inning, the Red Wings jogged out onto the field with a 5-0 lead.

The Red Sox tallied their first hit of the game in the top of the third, as CF Braiden Ward connected on a double that sailed just above the head of Yohandy Morales. They built upon the momentum soon after, when 2B Mikey Romero ripped a home run to right field in the top of the fourth to give the visiting squad their first score. After a frame where the deficit was lessened to four runs, the Red Sox were put away with a ground out.

After a couple of innings where both teams were able to neutralize each other, the Red Wings turned in a double play of the season to cap off the top of the sixth and hold the Red Sox at a single run. The White Hots then showcased a strong top of the seventh, as LHP Jackson Kent tossed his fourth consecutive scoreless inning.

The Red Sox began the final frames by getting on base for the first time since the sixth inning, which would set up a strong performance soon after as a single from 2B Mikey Romero scored 3B Vinny Capra. The White Hots stood tall, though, as a double play - their second of the game and 40th of the season - closed out the game on a 5-2 victory. The Red Wings now move to 14 games above .500 once again, staying within striking distance atop the International League first half.

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LHP Jackson Kent worked six innings over his fourth start of the season on Wednesday night, slinging seven strikeouts while allowing a pair of hits and one earned run. RHP Cole Henry was given a quick nod in the top of the seventh, while RHP Zak Kent took over mound duties the following inning and tossed a strikeout while also allowing a hit. RHP Luke Young finished out the game in the final half-inning and allowed one run.

Rochester's Player of the Game is LHP Jackson Kent, who occupied 6.0 innings in his fourth Triple-A start and tossed seven strikeouts with one walk. The 24-year-old has now had three of his four wins in 2026 come against Worcester, having thrown 17 strikeouts over 17 innings against the WooSox.

After equalizing the series at one game apiece, the Red Wings are set to continue their homestand against Worcester in a doubleheader on Wednesday, beginning at 1:05 p.m. RHP Luis Perales will take the mound for Rochester in game one, and LHP Raymond Burgos gets the nod for the WooSox in the back half of the twin bill.







International League Stories from June 10, 2026

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