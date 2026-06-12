WooSox Fall 6-4 Thursday Afternoon in Rochester

Published on June 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release









Matt Thaiss of the Worcester Red Sox

(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Ryan DeSantis) Matt Thaiss of the Worcester Red Sox(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Ryan DeSantis)

ROCHESTER, NY - The Worcester Red Sox (33-30) dropped game three of their seven-game series with the Rochester Red Wings (40-25) by a 6-4 final on Thursday at ESL Ballpark.

Game two of Thursday's doubleheader was canceled due to inclement weather.

The WooSox got off to a quick start in the top half of the first inning. Braiden Ward led off the game with a single off former Red Sox farmhand Luis Perales. He got to second on an errant pickoff throw and later advanced to third. After Mikey Romero reached on a fielder's choice and Anthony Seigler walked, Matt Thaiss belted a 434-foot, three-run home run to give the WooSox a 3-0 lead.

It was the first longball for Thaiss since April 30, which was also here in Rochester.

The Red Wings got on the board in the bottom of the first when Yohandy Morales hit a solo homer to right field.

Rochester tied the game in the home half of the third thanks to RBIs from Brady House and Joey Wiemer.

But the WooSox responded in the top of the fourth. Allan Castro led off the frame with a single and then stole second base. Castro advanced to third on a lineout from Matt Lloyd. Nathan Hickey then laced an RBI double into the left-center field gap to put the WooSox back on top 4-3.

The Red Wings came right back and tied the game on a solo home run from Riley Adams in the bottom of the fourth.

They took the lead in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly from Wiemer, and an RBI double from Robert Hassell III gave Rochester a 6-4 advantage that they would not relinquish.

Patrick Sandoval made the start, his fourth rehab outing of the season. Sandoval went 1.1 innings, and he allowed the homer to Morales. He walked one and struck out three.

The WooSox and Red Wings continue this seven-game series tomorrow night at ESL Ballpark, with first pitch set for 6:45 pm. Radio coverage begins at 6:25 pm on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

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International League Stories from June 11, 2026

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