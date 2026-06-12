IronPigs and RailRiders Suspended on Thursday Night

Published on June 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Moosic, Pennsylvania - The Thursday, June 11th game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders was suspended in the top of the 4th with the game tied at 0-0 thanks to inclement weather at PNC Field.

The game will resume on Friday, June 12th at 3:35 p.m. in Moosic. The regularly scheduled Friday, June 12th game will follow approximately 30 minutes after and will now be a seven-inning game.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from June 11, 2026

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