IronPigs and RailRiders Suspended on Thursday Night
Published on June 11, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Moosic, Pennsylvania - The Thursday, June 11th game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders was suspended in the top of the 4th with the game tied at 0-0 thanks to inclement weather at PNC Field.
The game will resume on Friday, June 12th at 3:35 p.m. in Moosic. The regularly scheduled Friday, June 12th game will follow approximately 30 minutes after and will now be a seven-inning game.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
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