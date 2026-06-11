Game Two of Red Wings, Woosox Twin Bill Canceled Thursday Night

Published on June 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Due to inclement weather, game two of today's doubleheader between the Rochester Red Wings and Worcester Red Sox at ESL Ballpark has been canceled, and will not be rescheduled.

The two teams will continue their six-game series tomorrow, June 12th beginning at 6:45 p.m. RHP ANDRY LARA will start on the mound for the Red Wings.

Tickets for the remaining 2026 home games can be purchased HERE or by calling 423-WING.







International League Stories from June 11, 2026

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