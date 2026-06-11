Saints Announce Joe Mauer Irish Baseball Hall of Fame Induction on August 6

Published on June 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - In Irish Mythology the number seven signifies magic and otherworldly power serving as a bridge between the mortal world and divine. For 15 years Joe Mauer donned the number seven for the Minnesota Twins and provided magical moments, showcased otherworldly power behind the plate, and his athletic prowess was simply divine. The Baseball Hall of Fame recognized his talents and inducted him into their Hall of Fame in 2024. He'll add a second HOF next to his name as the St. Paul Saints have announced that Mauer will be inducted into the Irish American Baseball Hall of Fame on August 6 at CHS Field.

Mauer, whose middle name is Patrick, traces his Irish roots back to the west of Ireland. His mother, Teresa (Tierney) Mauer, traces her Irish heritage through her maiden name, Tierney, as well as the Lydon, Murphy, and O'Malley clans of County Galway and County Mayo.

"I'm proud to be inducted into the Irish American Baseball Hall of Fame," said Mauer. It's an honor to join this prestigious group representing our shared Irish heritage through the game of baseball."

Born and raised in St. Paul, Mauer played his entire career with the Minnesota Twins from 2004-18 and was a six-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger Award winner, three-time Gold Glover at catcher, three-time batting champ and the 2009 American League MVP. Before he became an HOFer with the Twins, he was a three-sport star at Cretin-Derham Hall, just four miles from CHS Field. He was the Gatorade National Player of the Year in football, and committed to play football at Florida State, a two-time All-State in basketball, and the USA Today National Player of the Year in Baseball. The Saints inducted him into their St. Paul Baseball Hall of Fame in 2025.

"Joe Mauer is in Cooperstown and he's proud of his Irish roots," said Irish American Baseball Hall of Fame Founder Shaun Clancy. "It's a no-brainer that he'd be inducted into the Irish American Baseball Hall of Fame and we're honored to do so."

The induction will take place on the field before the St. Paul Saints take on the visiting Louisville Bats at 7:07 p.m. on Thursday, August 6. Fans can purchase tickets by going to the Saints box office or calling 651-644-6659, Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Saturday 10:00 a.m.-2 p.m. or by visiting saintsbaseball.com

About the Irish American Baseball Society

The Irish American Baseball Society celebrates the Irish impact on the game of baseball and supports the development of youth baseball programs in Ireland and America. Membership is open to anyone with an interest in baseball and Ireland, regardless of their ancestral heritage. For more information, visit IrishBaseball.org.

The Irish American Baseball Hall of Fame was started in 2008 by Shaun Clancy. The "Irish Hall" was located inside Clancy's iconic New York City restaurant, Foley's NY, until 2020. It was relaunched in 2022, as part of the Irish American Baseball Society. Clancy remains the key force behind the Hall, serving as President Emeritus.

The Irish American Baseball Society is a non-profit subsidiary of Emerald Diamond International. Federal Tax ID: 20-4623222. For more information, visit EmeraldDiamond.org.







International League Stories from June 11, 2026

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