Morales, Adams, Homer as Rochester Storms Back for Victory

Published on June 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings (40-25) rallied back from multiple deficits to defeat the Worcester Red Sox (33-30), 6-4, in the first game of what was supposed to be a Thursday afternoon doubleheader. Rochester trailed twice in the seven-inning affair before homers from 1B Yohandy Morales and C Riley Adams helped the Red Wings capture their fifth comeback win of the season. Game two was washed out due to rain, with an announcement about the status of the game to be made at a later date.

With two outs in the top of the first, 2B Mikey Romero reached on a fielder's choice and advanced to second after 3B Anthony Siegler drew a walk. With two runners aboard, C Matt Thaiss launched a three-run home run, giving Worcester an early 3-0 lead.

After a strikeout opened the bottom of the first inning, Yohandy Morales answered immediately for Rochester. His solo shot had an exit velocity of 99.8 mph, cutting Worcester's lead to 3-1.

The Wings offense came alive in the bottom of the third as 2B Seaver King led off with a walk and advanced to second on a single from Yohandy Morales. During a rundown between second and third, Morales moved up to second base and later advanced to third on a single from DH Abimelec Ortiz. 3B Brady House then singled home Morales while moving Ortiz to second, cutting Worcester's lead to 3-2. CF Andrew Pinckney followed by reaching on a fielder's choice to load the bases. Ortiz later scored on a groundout, while House advanced to third and Pinckney moved to second, tying the game at 3-3.

The Red Sox answered right back in the top of the fourth inning. RF Allan Castro singled, stole second base, and advanced to third on a flyout. With two outs, DH Nathan Hickey lined a double, allowing Castro to score and giving Worcester a 4-3 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Riley Adams turned on a curveball and launched it 401 feet to straightaway center field for his fourth home run of the season, knotting the game at four.

The Red Wings took control in their half of the fifth. Ortiz and House hit back-to-back singles to lead off the inning, and both moved up a bag after Pinckney's sac-bunt. Ortiz crossed the plate a pitch later, courtesy of a sac fly to center from LF Joey Wiemer to give the Wings their first lead of the game. RF Robert Hassell III drilled a double just inside the first base bag to bring home House, making it 6-4 Red Wings.

In the top of the seventh, RHP Cole Henry came on to shut the door on 11 pitches, registering his first Triple-A save while also securing a game one Red Wings victory, 6-4.

RHP Luis Perales got the start for Rochester and pitched 3.2 innings, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five batters. RHP Zak Kent was the first reliever out of the bullpen for Rochester, tossing 1.1 innings while recording one strikeout and issuing one walk. LHP Carson Palmquist was the second reliever out of the bullpen for Rochester, tossing 1.0 inning, recording one walk. Cole Henry was the third reliever out of the bullpen for Rochester and closed out the victory with a perfect seventh inning, retiring the side to earn the save.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game today is C Riley Adams. The backstop finished the ballgame 1-for-2 with a game-tying homer in the fourth, while adding a walk. Adams now has four homers this season, which have all been at ESL Ballpark and all given the Red Wings the lead or tied the game.

Rochester will play four of the series against the Red Sox on Friday at 6:45 p.m., as they will look to win three in a row. LHP Andry Lara will start for Rochester.







International League Stories from June 11, 2026

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