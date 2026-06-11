Norfolk Swept in Doubleheader By Memphis
Published on June 11, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (25-41) were swept by the Memphis Redbirds (41-25) on Thursday at Harbor Park. The Tides were shutout, 7-0, in game one. In game two, they fell 6-2.
In game one, Norfolk managed just three hits. The lone highlight was from MLB Rehabber Ryan Helsley, who tossed a scoreless inning while striking out three of the four batters he faced.
In game two, Norfolk could only score two runs. Tommy Pham hit a solo home run, his fourth of the season. Johnathan Rodriguez led the Tides with two hits. However, Tides would only manage three hits for a second straight game, getting swept.
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