Norfolk Swept in Doubleheader By Memphis

Published on June 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (25-41) were swept by the Memphis Redbirds (41-25) on Thursday at Harbor Park. The Tides were shutout, 7-0, in game one. In game two, they fell 6-2.

In game one, Norfolk managed just three hits. The lone highlight was from MLB Rehabber Ryan Helsley, who tossed a scoreless inning while striking out three of the four batters he faced.

In game two, Norfolk could only score two runs. Tommy Pham hit a solo home run, his fourth of the season. Johnathan Rodriguez led the Tides with two hits. However, Tides would only manage three hits for a second straight game, getting swept.







International League Stories from June 11, 2026

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