Statement from the Memphis Redbirds

Published on June 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







We are disappointed by some comments made during Tuesday's City Council discussion regarding AutoZone Park. The Memphis Redbirds and AutoZone Park have proudly been an integral part of the fabric of downtown Memphis for more than 25 years, creating jobs, generating economic activity, hosting community events, and welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.

The funding under discussion is not for luxury upgrades or optional enhancements. These are critical infrastructure, life-safety, and Major League Baseball compliance projects required to maintain a city-owned facility. Many of these improvements have already been completed because they simply could not be delayed.

Triple-A Baseball drives economic vitality, tourism, uplift to local businesses and a vibrant, affordable, family-friendly entertainment option to Memphians. Many municipalities across the Country recognize the meaningful impact that Triple-A baseball has on communities and desire to attract a Team. We hope Memphis values the Redbirds' impact on the City and continues investing in assets that make its downtown attractive and relevant, including AutoZone Park.

It is also important to understand that these projects are only the first phase of what the ballpark needs. After more than 25 years with limited capital investment, substantial improvements will still be required to modernize the facility, including seating, restrooms, concessions, technology, and other amenities to serve fans in today's sports and entertainment venues.

AutoZone Park is one of downtown's most significant public assets. As Memphis strives to compete with top-tier peer cities, it must be willing to invest in and maintain the institutions, venues, and infrastructure that contribute to a vibrant urban core. The cost of inaction is not measured only in deferred maintenance-it is measured in lost opportunities, diminished competitiveness, and a declining vision for downtown Memphis.

We remain committed to Memphis and to working collaboratively on a long-term plan for AutoZone Park. However, maintaining the status quo is not a strategy. The future of this facility, and its role in downtown Memphis, deserves serious discussion and long-term commitment.







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