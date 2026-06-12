June 11 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats

Published on June 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (26-37) at LOUISVILLE BATS (34-30)

June 11 - 5:35 PM CT - Louisville Slugger Field - Louisville, KY

RHP Connor Noland (2-3, 5.93) vs. RHP Julian Aguiar (0-1, 6.75)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Louisville Bats are set to play the third of a six-game series in Louisville tonight...right-hander Connor Noland is slated to make his 12th appearance of the season (11th start)...right-hander Julian Aguiar is scheduled to start for Louisville.

LETS FORGET ABOUT THAT: The Iowa Cubs dropped game two of the series last night by a 20-5 score to the Louisville Bats... Kevin Alcántara, James Triantos, Ben Cowles and Justin Dean all had two hits the I-Cubs with Dean and Cowles each driving in two...starting pitcher Jordan Wicks was tagged with his fourth loss as he pitched 3.0 innings and allowed eight runs (four earned) on eight hits with three walks and one strikeout.

TRI: Cubs No. 9 prospect James Triantos hit his fifth home run of the season Tuesday night and had two RBI...Triantos is two home runs shy of tying a career high of seven done twice, in 2022 and 2025...he did not hit his fifth home run of year last season until Aug. 29 at Las Vegas... Triantos'65 hits and 14 stolen bases are numbers matched by just two other players in the International League, Nashville's Luis Lara and Gwinnett's Jim Jarvis.

PACK THE PARK: On Friday, the Iowa Cubs announced an attendance of 10,876 and Saturday they announced 11,041...both numbers are the highest attendance numbers of any Iowa Cubs game this season...Saturday was the highest mark Iowa has had since a 11,430 attendance on June 28, 2024 vs. St. Paul.

BATEMAN!: Over his last 15 games, outfielder Brett Bateman is batting .340 (17-for-50) with seven runs scored, four doubles, seven RBI, nine walks and four stolen bases...he has raised his batting average from .230 to .268 during this span (since May 21).

VERSUS LOUISVILLE: The I-Cubs and Louisville are facing off for their third six-game series of the season...the last time Iowa was in Louisville, they took five of the six games from March 31-April 5...after winning the first game of the series Tuesday night, the I-Cubs are 8-6 vs. the Bats and 6-2 at Louisville.

LONG BALL: Cubs infielder BJ Murray tallied a multi-hit game Tuesday night and hit his seventh home run of the season...the home run had an exit velocity off 110.9 mph and traveled 458 feet...entering play today, it is the fourth-longest home run in the International League this season and the longest by an I-Cub since Alexander Canario hit a 466-foot shot on May 30, 2024 at Louisville...it is also the third-longest home run by an Iowa Cub since 2015...Murray ranks tied for 10th in the International League with 64 hits.

THE JAGUAR: Outfielder Kevin Alcántara made his return to the Iowa lineup last night after being optioned and recorded two hits to extend his on-base streak to 22 games...the streak is the longest by an I-Cub since Jonathon Long reached in 35 consecutive games from July 9-Aug. 24, 2025, which set a franchise record...in addition, it is the 10th-longest streak in the International League this season (fourth-longest active streak).

SHOWING SOME POP: The I-Cubs hit four home runs Tuesday night which is tied for their most off the season behind a five home run night on April 2 at Louisville...the four home run game came on the heels of Iowa hitting just three long balls in their last 10 games, including six consecutive games without leaving the yard from May 27-June 2 at Indianapolis and vs. Toledo.

TRANSACTION ACTION: The I-Cubs were involved in five roster moves Tuesday... Matt Shaw saw his rehab assignment end and was reinstated by the Chicago Cubs, Kevin Alcántara was optioned by the Cubs and will look to extend his 21 game on-base streak, RHP Tyler Ferguson was recalled, LHP Antoine Kelly was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers and RHP Corbin Martin was placed on the injured list.

PUT IT BEHIND YOU: The Iowa Cubs pitching staff surrendered 20 runs on 19 hits last night...the 19 hits were tied for the most given up this season (June 2 vs. Toledo) and the 20 runs were the most since July 9, 2023 vs. St. Paul...the 15-run loss is tied for the largest deficit the Iowa Cubs have lost by this season, following a 16-1 loss on June 2 vs. Toledo.







International League Stories from June 11, 2026

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