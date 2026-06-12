Bieber and Kirk Help Lead Bisons to Win
Published on June 11, 2026 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
BUFFALO, NY - Shane Biber threw five shutout innings in a Major League rehab assignment for the Buffalo Bisons in a 3-1 win against the Syracuse Mets on Thursday evening at Sahlen Field.
Bieber looked sharp on the mound, throwing 62 pitches and recording four strikeouts. Alejandro Kirk also batted as a designated hitter to continue his rehab assignment and recorded a double.
Bieber wasted no time making his presence known. He retired all three batters in only five pitches in the top of the first, then followed with throwing two strikeouts in the top of the second.
Kirk hit a double on a sharp line drive to left field in the bottom of the third, recording his first double of this rehab assignment.
The Bisons scored the first runs of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. Carlos Mendoza hit a two-run home run to score Ryan McCarty. It was Mendoza's third home run of the season to give Buffalo the advantage. Jonatan Clase followed with an RBI double to score Sean Keys and give Buffalo a 3-0 lead.
Syracuse got on the board in the top of the sixth inning with a solo home run by Andy Ibanez to cut the Bisons lead to 3-1.
Lazaro Estrada stepped onto the mound for one and two-third innings and threw two strikeouts, retiring the last three batters he faced. Chad Dallas earned his first professional save with two and one-third innings worked to finish the game for Buffalo.
Buffalo and Syracuse are scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Friday evening for game four of this series. Buffalo leads the series 2-1. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begin at 6:15 p.m.
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