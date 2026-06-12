Bats Offense Erupts Again in 20-3 Victory

Published on June 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats used the long ball to strike early and extend the lead all night, with anther historic offensive performance in a 20-3 win over the Iowa Cubs on Thursday night. This marks the second straight game the Bats scored 20 runs.

After Julian Aguiar struck out a pair in a 1-2-3 first inning, Louisville's offense quickly went to work in the bottom half. Francisco Urbaez reached with a one-out single and Hector Rodriguez followed with a 407-foot two-run homer to dead center, his 13th of the season, to open the scoring.

Aguiar worked around runners in the second and third before the I-Cubs got on the board in the fourth to make it a 2-1 game. The Bats immediately got the run back and more, doubling their run total on Will Banfield's two-run single.

Aguiar ended his longest start of the season with two strikeouts in a 1-2-3 fifth. Over 5.0 innings, he allowed one run on three hits with one walk and six strikeouts to earn his fist victory of the season and the first win by a Bats starter since Brandon Leibrandt on 5/23 at Columbus.

The Bats offense would give their pitching staff some breathing room in the bottom of the fifth. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases for Michael Chavis, who delivered with a grand slam over the left field fence to again double the Bats' run output to 8-1. The grand slam was the Bats' fourth of the season and Chavis' 12th homer with Louisville.

The Bats added another run in the seventh on a line drive solo home run from Michael Toglia, his team-leading 16th of the season, that traveled 421 feet to left field with an exit velocity of 111 miles per hour.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Bats scored a season-high 11 runs to blow the game way out of reach. All nine hitters in the lineup reached and scored to start the inning, and Rodriguez's second homer of the night, a two-run shot, got the Bats to 20 runs for the second straight night.

Next Game: Friday, June 11, 7:15 p.m. E.T. vs. Iowa Cubs (Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Davis Daniel (5-4, 4.55) vs. I-Cubs pitcher TBA

Promos: Friday's game is youth soccer night, with Louisville City FC legend Paolo Del Piccolo scheduled to be on hand to throw the first pitch and sign autographs. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will also receive a Bats Soccer Jersey Giveaway. Following the game, fireworks will light up the sky above Louisville Slugger Field.







International League Stories from June 11, 2026

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