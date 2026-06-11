Toledo Mud Hens Rock 80s Theme, Welcome First-Ever WWE Night

Published on June 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo Mud Hens fans can fashion their favorite 80s costumes and World Wrestling Entertainment belts this Friday and Saturday for a weekend full of activities.

Friday is 80s Night, bringing a "totally tubular" neon trucker hat giveaway and postgame live music in Hensville Park, featuring Poison's number one tribute band in America, Ride the Wind. The band performs from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday.

"We did a 90s night last year and saw really great success hitting the heart strings of those who have lived through these decades," Taylor Vandenbroek, Mud Hens Promotions Coordinator, said. "So we thought it would be fun to play into the 80s theme this year and we have had a really great reception so far on socials for this night."

Kyle Mikolajczyk is the founder, manager, and bassist for Ride the Wind and said he and the band look forward to celebrating 80s Night with the Hens' fans.

"We've been very fortunate in this band to have two hometowns in the group, Detroit and Toledo," Mikolajczyk said. "It has always been a blessing every time we are in town, many of our Toledo fans have become like family to us."

Friday marks the band's debut in Hensville Park. Ride the Wind is based out of Detroit, Michigan and reflects all eras of Poison. Mikolajczyk said one of the groups most interesting fun facts is the guitarist, Caden Pickering, was only 15-years-old when Ride the Wind started.

Band members include Mikolajczyk or "Kyle Dall," Russell Schwartz, known as "Brat Michaels," Pickering, called "C.P. Deville," and Todd Herron, known as "Todd-y Rockett." The band is supported by Bret Michaels, Poison's lead singer and rhythm guitarist, and tours nationally.

"This will be our biggest stage and production we've been able to put on in the city of Toledo yet," Mikolajczyk said. "And we have several other tricks up our sleeves the day of the event. A little something extra for the great people of Toledo."

Saturday is the Hens first-ever WWE Night, with an appearance from WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart, an on-theme Muddy the Mud Hen bobblehead giveaway, bands in Hensville Park, and postgame fireworks.

The Bridges and Pop's Garage perform between 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday for a pregame block party, with Dirty Deeds on stage from 9:30 to 11 p.m.

"We are really encouraging fans to dress up and highlight their favorite wrestlers," Troy Hammersmith, Mud Hens Director of Events and Fan Entertainment, said. "It's our only June Saturday game. We are definitely excited to have this and hope for a very busy night."

Hart, otherwise known as the "Mouth of the South," is a famous wrestling manager and composer. The 82-year-old has been in the wrestling business for more than 30 years.

Hammersmith said although Hart is the main attraction on Saturday, there will also be interactive chants, including the traditional "Wooooo" inspired by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Sunday's game is Backyard Baseball Night, with a Pablo Sanchez bobblehead ticket package, postgame kids run the bases, backyard sports pop-up video arcade, and baseball-themed inflatables in Hensville Park.

Tickets for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday's games can be purchased online.







International League Stories from June 11, 2026

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