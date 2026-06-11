Memphis Jumps Atop International League with Doubleheader Sweep

Published on June 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip at the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with a doubleheader sweep on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park.

In the 7-0 game one shutout victory, center fielder Victor Scott II dominated in his first Triple-A game of 2026. The left-handed hitter went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, a triple, a double, and a walk and a run scored. Left fielder Noah Mendlinger went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, two runs scored, a double and his first home run at Triple-A this season. Catcher Yohel Pozo also posted a three-hit game one.

Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews (3-3) tossed 6.0 shutout innings, allowed three hits, walked one and struck out two. The left-handed pitcher has worked his last 12.1 innings scoreless and has allowed one earned run of fewer in three consecutive starts. Austin Love worked a scoreless seventh and struck out two in his Triple-A debut.

Memphis jumped ahead in the first inning of game two's 6-2 victory. Second baseman César Prieto smacked an RBI double to start the scoring. Three batters later, first baseman Blaze Jordan crushed a two-run homer for his 11thlongball of the season. Third baseman Ramon Mendoza drove in the fifth run of the inning to provide the Redbirds with their fourth five-run frame of the series.

Starting pitcher Bruce Zimmermann (5-3) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits, walked three and struck out four. The left-handed pitcher allowed a solo home run in 5.2 innings pitched. Luis Gastelum (S, 3) worked the final 1.1 innings scoreless and struck out two to earn the save and nail down the doubleheader sweep.

The win pushed Memphis into first place in the International League standings. After the final out of game two, the Redbirds held a half-game lead over the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) and Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals).

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 16 to begin a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds to close out the first half of the 2026 season with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from June 11, 2026

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