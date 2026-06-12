Mets Held in Check in 3-1 Loss to Bisons
Published on June 11, 2026 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Buffalo, NY - A three-run fifth inning by the Buffalo Bisons proved to be the difference, as the Syracuse Mets fell, 3-1, on Thursday night at Sahlen Field.
It was a pitchers' duel early but Syracuse (34-32) had a chance in the third inning when Matt Rudick doubled and Kevin Parada singled to right field, but Rudick was thrown out at home to keep the game scoreless.
Buffalo (30-36) broke through in the bottom of the fifth. Ryan McCarty walked before Carlos Mendoza launched a two-run home run to left field, giving the Bisons a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Sean Keys singled and scored on an RBI double by Jonatan Clase, stretching the Buffalo advantage to 3-0.
The Mets got on the board in the sixth. Andy Ibáñez hit a solo home run to left field, cutting the deficit to 3-1.
Syracuse threatened in the seventh when Parada singled with two outs, and again in the ninth when Matt Rudick reached on an error, but the Mets could not bring another run home.
The Mets stranded eight runners on base and went 1-for-3 with runners in scoring position.
On the mound, Tobias Myers started for Syracuse and tossed two and two-thirds scoreless innings. In three Triple-A outings this year, Myers has pitched six innings without allowing an earned run. Matt Turner came in during the third and recorded the final out of the inning. Jack Wenninger followed and pitched five innings, allowing three runs while striking out five.
Ibáñez had two hits, including the solo homer, while Parada also collected two hits in the loss.
Syracuse continues its series with Buffalo on Friday night. Right-hander Jack Weisenburger is slated to start for the Mets against left-hander Josh Fleming for the Bisons. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
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Syracuse Mets second baseman Andy Ibáñez
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