Mets Shut out RailRiders, 5-0, Behind Three-Pitcher Gem
Published on June 6, 2026 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets pitching staff combined for a shutout, while Jihwan Bae and Ryan Clifford each homered in a 5-0 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Saturday night at NBT Bank Stadium.
Syracuse (32-30) struck first in the bottom of the first inning. With one out, Bae launched a solo home run to right-center field, giving the Mets a 1-0 lead.
The Mets added on in the third. Christian Arroyo doubled before Clifford crushed his team-leading 14th homer of the season, a two-run shot to right field, extending the Syracuse advantage to 3-0.
In the sixth, Syracuse tacked on again. Yonny Hernández bunted, reached second on a throwing error, and came home when Cristian Pache ripped an RBI double to left field, making it 4-0.
The Mets tacked on their final run in the seventh. Matt Rudick singled and Nick Morabito doubled to put runners on second and third before a wild pitch scored Rudick, stretching the lead to 5-0.
On the mound, Nate Lavender started for Syracuse and struck out four batters over one and two-thirds scoreless innings. Jack Weisenburger followed and worked a season-high five and one-third shutout frames, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out four. Jonathan Pintaro finished it off with two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out one.
Syracuse continues its series with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Daniel Duarte is slated to start for the Mets opposite righty Dom Hamel for the RailRiders. First pitch is slated for 1:05pm.
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Syracuse Mets' Jack Weisenburger in action
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