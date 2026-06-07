Fly, Fly Away, Sabato's Walk-off Two-Run Homer in 11th Wins It for Saints, 6-4

Published on June 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Aaron Sabato, the former first round pick of the Minnesota Twins in 2020, has quietly put together an impressive season. It may not be that quiet after Saturday night. Sabato delivered a two-run homer in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the St. Paul Saints their first walk-off win of the season, 6-4 over the Indianapolis Indians at CHS Field in front of 6,817.

With the game tied at three in the top of the 11th the Indians plated their placed runner when Termarr Johnson led off the inning with a single to right-center making it 4-3.

With Kyler Fedko the placed runner at second for the Saints in the bottom of the inning, Matt Wallner drilled an RBI double just inside the chalk at first and into the right field corner tying the game at four. Gabby Gonzalez dropped down a sacrifice bunt moving Wallner to third. That brought up Sabato. On a 1-0 sinker he drilled a two-run homer to left, his 11th of the season, to end the game and give the Saints a 6-4 win. It was Sabato's second career walk-off hit for the Saints and the first Saints walk-off since August 9, 2025. Sabato finished the night 3-5, falling a triple shy of the cycle, with two RBI, and three runs scored.

The game only went extras because the team's traded runs in the ninth. With the score tied at two, Esmerlyn Valdez gave the Indians the lead with a leadoff homer, his 12th of the season, making it 3-2.

Sabato got things started in the bottom of the inning with a one out double to left and scored on Ben Ross' single to left-center, knotting the game at three and sending it into extras.

For the third consecutive game the Indians got on the board in the first. With two outs and nobody on Ronny Simon was hit by a pitch. Valdez walked putting runners at first and second. Billy Cook singled to right and Wallner charged the ball, but had the ball glance off his glove for an error as Simon scored making it 1-0.

Fedko continued to flex his muscles as he led off the second inning with a solo homer to left, his 14th of the season, tying the game at one. It was the 17th consecutive game for the Saints with a home run, tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for the longest home run streak on the season.

The Saints loaded the bases in the third and took the lead. Sabato led off with a single to right. He advanced to second on a passed ball and took third on a one out single to right-center by Tanner Schobel. After a Noah Cardenas walk to load the bases, Kaelen Culpepper was hit by a pitch to force in a run giving the Sants a 2-1 lead.

The lead didn't last long as the Indians tied it in the fourth. Back-to-back doubles to start the inning by Johnson and Simon knotted the game at two.

The Saints got outstanding pitching as Aaron Rozek went 4.0 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits while walking two and striking out four.

Saints pitchers retired 14 in a row from the last out of the third until a two out walk in the eighth. Alejandro Hidalgo tossed 2.0 perfect innings and Drew Smith went 1.1 hitless, shutout innings of relief. Trent Baker earned the win, pitching 2.0 innings allowing just the inherited runner to score in the 11th, on one hit while walking one and striking out one.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field at 2:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP John Klein (1-1, 6.17) to the mound against Indians RHP Isaac Mattson (1-0, 2.70). The game can be see on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MLB+, and the Bally Sports Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, all presented by Northland Ford Dealers.







International League Stories from June 6, 2026

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