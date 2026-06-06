Beck Way Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals

Published on June 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release









Omaha Storm Chasers pitcher Beck Way

(Omaha Storm Chasers, Credit: Minda Haas Kuhlmann) Omaha Storm Chasers pitcher Beck Way(Omaha Storm Chasers, Credit: Minda Haas Kuhlmann)

PAPILLION, NEB. - Omaha Storm Chasers right-handed pitcher Beck Way made his Major League debut for the Kansas City Royals on Friday, June 5, 2026, in their game at Target Field against the Minnesota Twins, the fourth Storm Chaser to debut in the Major Leagues this season and the second to do so with the Royals.

The 26-year-old had his contract selected by the Royals Tuesday and entered his first MLB game Friday evening at Target Field, pitching the 8th inning of Kansas City's contest against the Twins. He recorded a strikeout of Josh Bell for his first MLB strikeout, and allowed just one hit in a scoreless inning with a pair of strikeouts to begin his big league career.

With his entry into Friday's game, Way is the 350th player in franchise history to make their MLB debut after playing for the Triple-A Omaha club. The California-native is in his 6th season of professional baseball, after being drafted by the Yankees in 2020 and traded to the Royals in July 2022.

Prior to his promotion to the big leagues, the right-hander appeared in 19 games for Omaha in 2026, pitching to a 4.50 ERA (15 ER in 30.0 IP) with 42 strikeouts in 30.0 innings (12.6 K/9). Way earned 5 wins in his 19 appearances, tied for 2nd in the International League at the time of his promotion. He ranked 2nd in the league in reliever strikeouts (42) and 5th in reliever innings (30.0) at the time the Royals selected his contract.

After making his Triple-A debut in September 2024, Way began 2025 at Northwest Arkansas (AA) before finishing the year with the Storm Chasers, posting a 5.93 ERA (49 ER in 74.1 IP) and 55 strikeouts over 46 appearances across the two levels. He began his career as a starting pitcher, starting 52 of his first 54 Minor League games, but transitioned to the bullpen in 2023 and has exclusively pitched in relief since 2024.

Way is the 4th Storm Chasers player this season to make their Major League debut after right-handers Ryan Weiss (2022-23) and Eric Cerantola (2024-26) along with catcher Rodolfo Duran (2024) made their MLB debuts earlier in the year.

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Omaha Storm Chasers pitcher Beck Way

(Minda Haas Kuhlmann)







International League Stories from June 6, 2026

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