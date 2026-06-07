Bulls' Lead Falls Through in Seventh
Published on June 6, 2026 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC --- The Charlotte Knights rallied from 4-0 down in the first to beat the Durham Bulls for the eighth straight time, prevailing 7-5 at the DBAP on Saturday night.
Durham (24-38) scored four times in the first inning against former Bulls lefty Joe Rock. An error on a potential double play grounder sprung the inning loose for the Bulls, with Dom Keegan singling home a run, followed by a walk and then an RBI-single from Logan Davidson. Justyn-Henry Malloy lobbed a double inside the right field line to put Durham up 4-0.
The Knights (34-28) began marching back in the second on a two-out RBI from Dru Baker. In the third, Everson Pereira drilled a two-run homer against Bulls starter Aaron Brooks, then tied the game in the fourth on a Ryan Galanie homer.
The game remained tied until the seventh when the Knights scored two runs. Michael Turner walked with the bases loaded against Chase Solesky (L, 3-5), then a sac fly plated another.
Carson Williams cranked a 439' homer in the seventh to bring the Bulls within 6-5.
Charlotte scored one final run in the seventh en route to their fifth straight win in the series and eighth consecutive victory against the Bulls in 2026 without a loss.
The homestand concludes on Sunday at 5:05 PM ET.
Notes: Michael Grove threw two scoreless innings in his second rehab outing for the Bulls. Grove tossed two shutout against the Knights on Tuesday... Rock was facing the Bulls for the first time since a mid-May trade to the White Sox. Rock made 72 appearances for the Bulls over the last 2 1/2 years... The Bulls had three of their five hits in the first inning against Rock, who lasted just 2/3 of one inning, tossing 36 pitches.
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