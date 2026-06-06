Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 6 at Lehigh Valley

Published on June 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (37-23) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (28-33)

Saturday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Park - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Andry Lara (2-3, 5.92) vs. RHP Alan Rangel (2-4, 3.81)

GROUNDED: Looking for win number four in a row on a hot Friday night, the Rochester Red Wings took the field for game four of their away trip in Allentown against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs...despite an early lead, the IronPigs jumped ahead in the sixth inning and never looked back, handing the Red Wings their first loss of the series by a score of 4-2...RF ROBERT HASSELL III logged Rochester's only extra-base hit of the night, finishing with two hits and an RBI...LF ANDREW PINCKNEY extended his career-high on-base streak to 20 games with a pair of hits in the losing effort...looking to move back into the win column with a chance for a fifth consecutive series victory for the first time since 2019, the Red Wings will send RHP ANDRY LARA to the mound against IronPigs right-hander Alan Rangel...

Louisville pulled away from Memphis last night with a 6-0 shutout win, keeping Rochester in first place in the International League.

NO IFS, ANDRYS, OR BUTS: RHP ANDRY LARA will take the mound for the Red Wings tonight, coming off his third loss of the season in what was his 100th professional start on 5/31 vs. SYR...he allowed eight earned on seven hits across 6.0 innings, while striking out one and walking a pair...Lara has turned in at least 5.0 innings in each of his last three starts and four of his last five, leading the team with 17.0 innings pitched over that stretch...in five appearances (4 GS) away from home this season, the Venezuela native is 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA (6 ER/26.2 IP) with 28 strikeouts, five walks, a 0.83 WHIP and .177 BAA...among all Triple-A pitchers with at least 20.0 IP on the road this season, Lara ranks second in WHIP and K/BB (5.60, behind RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN, 6.00), fifth in ERA and sixth in BAA.

PINCK OF THE LITTER: LF ANDREW PINCKNEY picked up two hits out of the sixth spot in the Red Wings lineup last night, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and a run scored...in doing so, the Alabama product extended his career-long on-base streak to 20 consecutive games dating back to 5/9, the longest streak by a Red Wing this season...three Rochester hitters reached base safely in at least 20 consecutive games in 2025, most recently Andrés Chaparro from 7/22-8/15...over the course of those 20 games Pinckney is tied for the team-lead in OBP (.412) with C HARRY FORD, ranks second in batting average (.333, 25-for-75) and total hits (25), and third in OPS (.879)...

Across seven Saturday games this season, Pinckney is hitting .381 (8-for-21) with a 1.043 OPS.

PIGGIN' OUT: Responsible for the Red Wings only extra-base hit of the ballgame last night, RF ROBERT HASSELL III went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, a walk, and a run scored at the plate...the lefty out of Tennessee has doubled in back-to-back games to bring his total to 10 this season and 25 as a Red Wing, all of which have come against right-handed pitching...in 32 career games against Lehigh Valley, the former first-round pick is slashing .374/.462/.553 with 14 XBH (4 HR, 10 2B), 46 total hits, 21 RBI and six stolen bases...

When batting with RISP and two outs this season, Hassell III ranks second on the team (min. 20 AB) behind 1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ (.360) with a .345 (10-for-29) batting average, while adding nine RBI.

A REAL GLASS(ER) ACT: DH PHILLIP GLASSER drove in one of the Red Wings two runs last night in the fifth inning, lifting a sacrifice fly to left field that gave Rochester a short-lived 2-1 lead...Glasser has now driven in a run in each of his last five games dating back to 5/28 vs. SYR, hitting .357 (5-for-14) over that stretch.

RAISING THE BAR(RERA): C TRES BARRERA notched a single in the third inning last night, and has now hit safely in six of his last seven games dating back to 5/21...the Texas-born backstop went 1-for-3 in the ballgame while adding a walk to give him four free passes in his last two games...over those last seven games, Barrera has picked up eight hits in 19 at-bats (.421) while reaching base at a .577 clip, second-highest of any player in the International League with at least 10-at bats since 5/21...

The former Tampa Bay Ray is hitting .429 (6-for-14) on the road this season, with a .619 OBP.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2017: Nine years ago today, Red Wings LHP NIK TURLEY struck out 15 RailRiders and allowed four hits across 6.0 shutout innings to pick up his first win of the season...15 strikeouts are the most by a Red Wings pitcher since PETE HARNISCH struck out 17 on 8/4/1988 vs. TOL...Rochester's offense scored eight runs in the win, led by CF ZACK GRANITE with three hits and a three-run homer off the bat of C MITCH GARVER.







International League Stories from June 6, 2026

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