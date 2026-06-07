Bats Power Their Way to 11-3 Victory over Memphis

Published on June 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats brought the firepower on Saturday night, routing the Memphis Redbirds 11-3 at AutoZone Park. The victory gives the Bats a chance to clinch a series victory tomorrow afternoon, as Garrett Hampson and Michael Toglia each hit home runs in the win.

The Bats stranded bases loaded in the first inning after series newcomers TJ Friedl and Jose Trevino both reached on hits, and Toglia extended his team lead with his 37th walk. That allowed Memphis to take a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom frame off a Leo Bernal home run, despite Louisville starter Davis Daniel retiring the first two batters quickly with a strikeout and allowing a swift four-pitch walk. Bernal's home run marks the 24th game the Bats have allowed a run in the first inning, and the 14th first-inning home run given up this season.

The Bats helped back up Daniel with their own offense, who managed to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the second. Louisville filled the bases with two outs in the third and Urbaez due up, a similar situation to the one he faced in the first. He took advantage this time, shooting a single into right field that tied the game up. Michael Chavis provided the Bats with a lead, as a routine fly ball to center field turned into an error after a collision by the Redbird defense. Urbaez was cut down trying to extend the margin on the same play, but Louisville left the frame with a 3-2 lead nonetheless.

Yohel Pozo tied the game back up for the Redbirds with two outs in the fifth, flying a ground-rule double over Austin Hendrick's head in center field to tie the game up at three runs apiece. Daniel was relieved for Connor Phillips (W, 1-0), who forced a fly out to get the Bats out of the inning. Daniel finished his outing over 4.2 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks with five strikeouts. The tie only lasted for a few batters, however, as Hampson flew a two-run home run for just his second homer on the year to put the Bats ahead, 5-3.

Toglia added more insurance an inning later, smashing his own two-run home run in the seventh to increase the lead to 7-3 in favor of the Bats. Toglia's 15th homer on the year is four more than any other Bat this season and is now tied for third among International League leaders. Phillips managed another scoreless inning in the bottom frame, adding a strikeout to his name to end the inning.

The Bats all but put the game away in the eighth, as pinch-hitter Will Banfield crossed two more runs with an RBI single. An error on the throw allowed Banfield to reach second, which would make it easier for him to cross home on a Rodriguez single right after. Hampson got his third RBI in the ninth, shooting an RBI double into right field to plate the final runs of the night for Louisville. Anthony Misiewicz and Trevor Kuncl each threw for scoreless outings after Phillips to help secure the 11-3 victory in downtown Memphis.

Next Game: Sunday, June 7, 2:05 p.m. ET at Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals)

Probable Pitchers: Bats LHP Nate Peterson (0-1, 15.00) vs. Redbirds RHP Brandt Thompson (0-0, 4.50)







International League Stories from June 6, 2026

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