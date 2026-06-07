Logan Allen Strikes out Ten as Clippers Walk Off with Win Saturday
Published on June 6, 2026 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - The Clippers gave their fans a big reward for waiting through a rain delay Saturday night, coming through with a walk-off win in seven innings as Columbus defeated Omaha, 3-2.
Trailing by one in the final frame, Kody Huff sent the Clippers faithful home happy when he crushed the game-winning blast over the wall in left field. The clutch bomb was his ninth homer of the season.
Southpaw Logan Allen started for Columbus, and he didn't seem bothered by the wait. Allen cruised through 6.0 innings allowing just one run on five hits while striking out ten batters. Unfortunately the Clippers could only muster the same amount of offense, and Allen departed with the game tied 1-1 after six.
Columbus had taken an early lead in the 2nd frame. Kahlil Watson doubled and came home on a RBI-single by George Valera to break the scoreless tie.
The win puts the Clippers at 34-27 on the season, while the Storm Chasers fall to 28-33.
Columbus and Omaha conclude the series on Sunday, which as always is Family Day at Huntington Park, presented by Medical Mutual. Come early, as the first 500 kids will receive a Clippers victory bell courtesy of Dor-Mar. Stay late for the post-game fun run around the bases for fans of all ages, weather permitting. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05pm. You can purchase tickets with lower online fees than ever before at ClippersBaseball.com.
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