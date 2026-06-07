Clippers Walk off Storm Chasers, 3-2
Published on June 6, 2026 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers (28-33) fell 3-2 in 7 innings to the Columbus Clippers (34-27) on Saturday night, after a pregame rain delay shortened the contest. Peyton Wilson and Kevin Newman both played runs in a 2-hit efforts, but it wasn't enough for the Storm Chasers to overcome the Clippers.
After a nearly 2-hour delay, to start Wilson hit a leadoff double in the top of the 1st inning on the first pitch he saw, but was thrown out at home on Kameron Misner's single, and the Clippers kept the Chasers off the board.
Storm Chasers starter Ben Sears worked a scoreless bottom of the 1st inning, but an RBI single in the bottom of the 2nd inning put Columbus ahead 1-0.
Omaha turned to Oscar Rayo out of the bullpen in the bottom of the 3rd inning, and he struck out 2 in a perfect frame, then worked a scoreless bottom of the 4th inning as well.
Newman got the Storm Chasers on the board in the top of the 5th inning with an RBI double, tying the game 1-1.
Rayo returned for the bottom of the 5th inning, but after allowing a one-out single, Luke Jackson came into the game and induced a double play to finish the inning without allowing a run.
Jackson subsequently pitched a perfect bottom of the 6th inning, and Wilson gave Omaha the lead in the top of the 7th inning with an RBI single that gave the Storm Chasers a 2-1 advantage.
Eric Cerantola (1-2) took the mound for Omaha in the bottom of the 7th, but after retiring the first batter of the inning, issued a walk and surrendered a 2-run walk-off home run to Kody Huff to finish the night.
The Storm Chasers will return to Huntington Park to face the Clippers for the series finale Sunday afternoon. Henry Williams is scheduled to start for Omaha and first pitch is set for 12:05 P.M. CT.
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