Bieber Joins Bisons in Loss to Worcester

Published on June 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







WORCESTER, MA - Shane Bieber made a Major League rehab start for the Buffalo Bisons and struck out three in team's 7-4 loss to the Worcester Red Sox on Saturday afternoon at Polar Park.

Bieber, the 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner, worked two and two-third innings, using 59 pitches in the appearance. He scattered five hits and allowed three runs in his first start for Buffalo of the season.

Worcester quickly took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Matt Thaiss hit a line drive RBI double to score Tsung-Che Cheng. Vinny Capra also hit an RBI double to score Thaiss from second base.

Tyler McDonough homered in the bottom of the second inning to extend the Red Sox lead to 3-0.

Buffalo got on the board in the top of the fourth with an RBI double by Jonatan Clase to score William Simoneit and cut the deficit to 3-1.

The Herd scored another run in the top of the fifth behind an RBI single by Davis Schneider to score Josh Rivera and make it a 3-2 ball game.

Bisons pitcher Devereaux Harrison retired all six batters that he faced in the fourth and fifth innings.

Buffalo tied the game in the top of the sixth inning with an RBI sacrifice fly from Rivera that scored Clase from second. Buffalo scored in three consecutive innings to erase a 3-0 deficit and tie the game at 3-3.

Worcester retook the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Allan Castro hit a two-run RBI double to score Thaiss and Capra. McDonough also hit a sacrifice fly ball that scored Castro. Braiden Ward hit an RBI single to score Nathan Hickey and give the Red Sox a 7-3 lead.

Buffalo kept the game close in the top of the ninth. Josh Kasevich scored due to a bases loaded walk to Simoneit that made it a 7-4 ball game, but the Herd were unable to cash in the loaded bases and complete the comeback.

Buffalo and Worcester are scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch on Sunday afternoon for the final game of this series. The Red Sox lead the series 4-1. Grant Rogers is slated to start on the mound for Buffalo. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins at 12:45 p.m.







International League Stories from June 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.