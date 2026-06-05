Bisons Star Wars Night Jersey Raffle First Pitch Auction
Published on June 5, 2026 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
Star Wars Night Episode XVII on Saturday, June 13th, presented by First Student, is just days away and we've got two exciting ways for you to take your Star Wars Night experience to the next level this year!
First, don't miss a minute of the action on the big night by getting your Star Wars Night Jersey Raffle Tickets now! Or, be the Jedi that gets the whole party started on Star Wars Night by winning our Star Wars Night Ceremonial First Pitch (& Jersey) Auction!
If you don't have your tickets yet, be sure to lock in your spot for an unforgettable night right now. Fans SAVE 20% on all Star Wars Night Tickets purchased in advance of game day... or, pick up a Star Wars Night Family Ticket Pack that includes 4 tickets, food and a commemorative laser sword for only $112 (SAVE 25%)
Star Wars Jersey Raffle
You've seen the Darth Maul Star Wars Night Jerseys the Bisons players and coaches will be wearing this year... Now is your chance to own one!
We will be raffling off a minimum of 20 player/coaches jerseys from this year's game (number may increase with roster size on day of game), each game-issued and autographed! But, don't worry about having to find the raffle table on Star Wars Night, you can purchase your raffle tickets right now HERE, one ticket for $5 and five for $20.
Proceeds of the Star Wars Jersey Raffle will benefit Compass House.
Get you raffle tickets now!
Star Wars Ceremonial First Pitch Auction
You are one with the first pitch, and the first pitch is one with you!
BID NOW on the chance to throw out the Ceremonial First Pitch at this year's Star Wars Night, getting the festivities on the field started for our Star Wars Night crowd.
Winner of this auction will also receive their own Bisons Star Wars Night Darth Maul jersey. Proceeds of the auction will again benefit Compass House. Bidding goes through Friday, June 12 at 12pm
Bid now and we'll see you on the mound on Star Wars Night!
For tickets and more information on Star Wars Night, fans can visit Bisons.com/StarWars.
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