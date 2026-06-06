Urquidy Spins Gem as Indians Top Saints

Published on June 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







ST. PAUL, Minn. - José Urquidy allowed one run across 6.0 innings as the Indianapolis Indians defeated the St. Paul Saints on Friday night at CHS Field, 8-3. The Indians offense piled up 14 hits for the first win of the series.

Indians Record: 25-36

St. Paul Record: 32-28

WP: José Urquidy (3-3)

LP: Ricky Castro (0-1)







International League Stories from June 5, 2026

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