Urquidy Spins Gem as Indians Top Saints
Published on June 5, 2026 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
ST. PAUL, Minn. - José Urquidy allowed one run across 6.0 innings as the Indianapolis Indians defeated the St. Paul Saints on Friday night at CHS Field, 8-3. The Indians offense piled up 14 hits for the first win of the series.
Indians Record: 25-36
St. Paul Record: 32-28
WP: José Urquidy (3-3)
LP: Ricky Castro (0-1)
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