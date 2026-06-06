Pauley's Late Homer Lifts Jacksonville to Comeback Win over Nashville
Published on June 5, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Graham Pauley's (4) three-run home run off Will Childers (L, 0-1) in the bottom of the eighth inning proved to be the difference in the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 4-3 comeback win over the Nashville Sounds in front of 6,408 fans at VyStar Ballpark.
Once Pauley's bomb flipped the score to 4-2 Jacksonville (35-26), reliever Jack Ralston (W, 3-1) yielded a solo home run in the top of the ninth to Nashville (36-25) first baseman Brock Wilken (3) to bring the final margin to 4-3 before finishing off the game with a strikeout.
Jacksonville starting pitcher Bradley Blalock breezed through 3.2 innings of no-hit ball before running into trouble with two outs in the fourth. Back-to-back walks to Akil Baddoo and Jeferson Quero, followed by a successful double steal, set up Luis Matos, who singled to left to drive both runners home and give Nashville a 2-0 lead.
The Jumbo Shrimp cut the lead to one in the bottom of the seventh inning. Andrew Pintar led off the frame with a base hit and stole second. A pair of groundouts, the latter of which came from Gage Miller, plated Pintar to bring the Nashville lead to 2-1 and set the stage for Jacksonville's three-run eighth.
The series continues Saturday at 6:35 p.m. with Jacksonville right-hander Karson Milbrandt (0-0, 0.00) scheduled to make his Triple-A debut opposite Nashville righty Garrett Stallings (3-2, 3.80).
Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and espn690.com.
Gates open at 5 p.m. and the first 2,000 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. will receive a Jacob Berry Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by VyStar Credit Union & Rolland Reash Plumbing (1 giveaway per person, not per ticket). On Viva Las DUUUVAL night at VyStar Ballpark, the Jumbo Shrimp will relive their 2025 Triple-A National Championship win in Las Vegas.
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