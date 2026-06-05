Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights June 9-14

Published on June 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 2026 season continues at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9 with a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, that runs through Sunday, June 14 at VyStar Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, June 9, 2026, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Stahl Meyer Two for Tuesday, presented by Stahl Meyer: Enjoy two hot dogs for $2 during each Tuesday home game! Redeem this offer at All American Jax, Southern Fried Freebird, Pinstripe Parlor, and Grab and Go!

Charity Begins at Home: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and the JHW Scholarship Foundation as they raise awareness and funds throughout the game through ticket sales and promotions.

Road Trip Music Night: What's your go to music on a road trip? The Jumbo Shrimp have come up with a playlist themselves...come out to VyStar Ballpark and see what they've created.

Wednesday, June 10, 2026, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Charity Begins at Home, presented by Pink Tides of Hope: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and Pink Tides of Hope as they raise awareness and funds throughout the night with ticket sales and promotions.

Wear It Home Wednesday, presented by Prime Shrimp & Ambetter Health: Be one of the first 500 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. and receive one of these "Marc in the Parc" t-shirts. **1 giveaway per person, NOT per ticket** ** Giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gate on Georgia St.**

Marc in the Parc: Welcome to Marc in the Parc, where the Jumbo Shrimp are celebrating anyone with a variation of "Marc" in their name. Once a dream by Jumbo Shrimp front office member Marc Spera, is now a reality.

Thursday, June 11, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Crowd Karaoke Night: Crowd karaoke night was a big hit last year, so why not theme one out? Come out to VyStar Ballpark to sing along to some classic country hits.

Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz. drafts) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at various locations throughout the ballpark.

Friday, June 12, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Friday Night Lites Happy Hour, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites Happy Hour with $2, 12-oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave (runs from gates open - 7:30 p.m.).

Postgame Drone Show: Stick around after the game for the Jumbo Shrimp's inaugural postgame drone show!

Red Shirt Friday: Staff will wear red this Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office.

DUVAL Calling (Punk Music): Punk music is back at VyStar Ballpark!

Saturday, June 13, 2026, 6:35 p.m. (Plaza Party at 4 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Beach Giveaway, presented by Ascension St. Vincents: There are many beaches in Florida, so why not have a beach bag giveaway?! This one even has a cooler on the bottom, thanks to Ascension St. Vincents. Be one of the first 2,000 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. to go home with this awesome beach bag. **1 giveaway per person, NOT per ticket** ** Giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gate on Georgia St.**

Saturday Night Fireworks, presented by Ascension St. Vincents: Be sure to stick around after the game for postgame fireworks!

Margaritaville/Yacht Rock: Sit back, relax and enjoy some yacht rock, beachy music to pair with the beach bag giveaway AND the special Margaritaville jerseys!

Margaritaville Jersey Auction: Click MORE INFO to access the auction link for these game-used Margaritaville jerseys.

Sunday, June 14, 2026, 2:05 p.m. (Gates open at 1:00 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Visit the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza where we will host pre-game catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates have opened. Plus each Sunday will feature complimentary **pre-game** face painting and balloon animals!

Military Appreciation Day, presented by True Vet Solutions: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and True Vet Solutions for Military Appreciation Day as they are providing free tickets (subject to availability) to all active, retired, veterans and former military members and their dependents. Complimentary tickets can be received at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or day of the game.

Princess Day: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for a magical day at VyStar Ballpark with their annual Princess Day.

Kids Round the Bases, presented by Goodwill Industries of North Florida: Kids can feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases once the field is clear!







International League Stories from June 5, 2026

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