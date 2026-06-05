SWB Game Notes - June 5, 2026

Published on June 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (30-29) @ Syracuse Mets (31-29)

June 5, 2026 | Game 60 | Away Game 30 | NBT Bank Stadium | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

#21 RH Brendan Beck (4-2, 3.97) vs #5 RH Jack Wenninger (3-3, 2.80)

Beck (5/30 vs WOR): 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 6 SO, 86 P (50 S) [RailRiders, 7-2]

Wenninger (5/30 @ ROC): 4.0 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 HR, 1 BB, 2 SO, 85 P (56 S) [Red Wings, 5-3]

LAST TIME OUT

SYRACUSE, NY (June 4, 2026) -The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were walked-off 3-2 by the Syracuse Mets Thursday night. The teams held a 2-2 tie into the bottom of the ninth inning, but Matt Rudick roped an RBI single for the victory.

The RailRiders got the first run of the game in the third inning. George Lombard Jr. laced a single and moved to second on an error. Oswaldo Cabrera notched an RBI single for an early lead.

Tyler Hardman led off the fourth with a solo shot to centerfield for a 2-0 advantage.

A two-run homer from Christian Arroyo tied things up in the fifth frame.

The tie continued into the bottom of the ninth inning. Christian Pache led off with a base hit and moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt. A wild pitch put Pache on third. With a five-man infield, Matt Rudick smacked the ball to right field to walk-off the game 3-2 for the Mets.

Elmer Rodríguez tossed 5.2 innings, allowing two runs while striking out six. The Yankees #2 prospect struck out Major League rehabber Francisco Alvarez three times. Yovanny Cruz (L, 5-2) was credited with the final run of the game.

NEWS AND NOTES

HARDMAN HOMER - Tyler Hardman launched his second Triple-A home run last night, marking a long-ball in consecutive days. Hardman hit 13 homers in Double-A before his promotion on May 23. The 27-year-old has the second most long balls in the Yankees minor league organization and is tied for eighth most in all of Minor League Baseball. In 2023, Hardman hit 26 bombs in just 77 games. Hardman was a 5th round pick by New York back in 2021 out of the University of Oklahoma.

SPENCER'S A STAR- Yankees #6 prospect Spencer Jones has been recalled to the New York Yankees as Aaron Judge was placed on the Injured List. Jones made Yankees debut on May 8 and went on to play 10 games. The #6 prospect had four hits and drove in two runs before being optioned down when Jose Caballero returned to the roster. He holds a .269 batting average in 43 games with SWB alongside 13 home runs and 48 runs batted in. The 48 RBIs are not only second most in the International League but also the most in the entire Yankees minor league system. Jones has played in all three outfield positions with the majority of appearances coming in center. The 25-year-old was originally a 1st round pick, 25th overall, by New York in 2022.

JASSON'S REHAB - Domínguez began the season with SWB playing in 24 games and recording 30 hits for a .326 average. He boasted five doubles and three homers while driving in 15 runs. Domínguez was recalled by New York on April 27 as Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the Injured List. In the majors, the switch-hitter took the field for nine games. He had six hits including a home run. On May 7, Domínguez injured himself while making a catch in left field at Yankee Stadium. New York placed him on the 10-Day Injured List the following day with a left shoulder AC joint sprain.

GEORGE ON THE WEEK- Yankees #1 prospect George Lombard Jr. is having a good week in Triple-A after a multi-hit contest yesterday. The righty is batting .273 in four hits and one run batted in. He has walked five times compared to just a pair of strikeouts. On the season, Lombard. Jr has earned 31 walks to his 31 strikeouts. He has brought his RailRiders average to .203 in 32 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The freshly 21-year-old has moved to baseball's #20 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

BRADLEY'S BEST - Reliever Bradley Hanner lowered his earned run average to 1.65 in his 21 appearances for SWB. He has only let up earned runs in four total appearances this season. Hanner has not allowed a home run in 27.1 innings of work. The righty earned has three wins and a pair of saves for the RailRiders. The 27-year-old was originally drafted by Minnesota in the 21st round in 2019 but signed as a free agent with New York on December 16.

LIMITED DOUBLE PLAYS - The RailRiders pitching staff has induced the least amount of double play balls in the International League. The team has made just 27 two-out plays. Interestingly enough, Hudson Valley has also produced the least amount of double p[lays in High-A, while Somerset and Tampa are also near the bottom of their respective leagues.







International League Stories from June 5, 2026

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